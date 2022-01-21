Russia to hold major naval exercises involving all its fleets

Russia announced on Thursday that its navy will carry out a broad set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of force in a wave of military activity during a standoff with the West. .

The exercises will take place in the seas adjacent to Russia and will also include maneuvers in the Mediterranean, North Sea, Sea of ​​Okhotsk, northeast Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific.

They will have 140 warships and support vessels, 60 planes, 1,000 units of military equipment and about 10,000 military personnel, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian military movements are being closely watched as a surge in troops near Ukraine and a string of aggressive rhetoric have rocked the West and raised fears of imminent war. Moscow vehemently denies any plans to invade Ukraine.

In a video posted to Facebook, the ministry showed the Pacific Fleet’s newest diesel-electric submarine testing a Kalibr cruise missile on a land target from a submarine position in the Sea of ​​Japan.

The missile hit a coastal target in the Khabarovsk region of Russia’s far east, at a distance of more than 1,000 km.