Russia v Ukraine: Why a possible invasion makes Europe’s fears of war greater in decades

Katya Adler

Europe Publisher, BBC News

20 January 2022

Credit, Reuters

“Europe is now closer to war than it has been since the breakup of the former Yugoslavia.”

The warning comes from the senior EU diplomat I just spoke with unofficially about current tensions with Moscow over its huge military contingent on the Ukrainian border.

The mood in Brussels is nervous. There is real fear that Europe could be spiraling towards its worst security crisis in decades.

But the anxiety is not entirely focused on the prospect of a long drawn out ground war with Russia over Ukraine.

Few here believe that Moscow has the military might, no matter the money, or popular domestic support for it.

It is true that the European Union warns the Kremlin of “extreme consequences” if Russia carries out military action in neighboring Ukraine. Germany’s new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, was in Kiev and Moscow saying just that on Monday.

Sweden deployed hundreds of troops over the weekend to the strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland. And Denmark reinforced its presence in the region a few days earlier.

Rising tensions have also reignited debate in Finland and Sweden over whether they should now join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

But the main concern in the West — Washington, NATO, the United Kingdom and the European Union — is less the possibility of a conventional war with Ukraine than the prospect that Moscow is trying to divide and destabilize Europe — upsetting the balance of the world. continental power in favor of the Kremlin.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told me late last year that the West needed to “wake up from its geopolitical slumber” regarding Moscow’s intentions.

Other European Union countries would say that now they’ve woken up — and they’re smelling very strong coffee.

But, as is often the case when it comes to foreign policy, European bloc leaders are far from united on precisely which plan of action to adopt.

Moscow denies — despite a significantly increased troop presence on the Ukrainian border — that it is planning a military invasion.

But it presented NATO with a list of security requirements. Strongly blaming the military alliance for “undermining regional security”, Vladimir Putin insists, among other things, that NATO ban Ukraine and other former Soviet states from becoming members of the organization.

NATO has categorically refused the demand, and the three summits held over the past week between Russia and Western allies have failed to reach common ground.

What Vladimir Putin plans to do next is unclear. But the West believes the Kremlin has invested too much in its public maneuvering on Ukraine to back down now, empty-handed.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is impatiently waiting for a strong EU stance on possible sanctions, depending on Moscow’s plan of action: a military incursion into Ukraine, cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns or – as is considered more likely — a smorgasbord of hybrid attacks.

European Union optimists believe the bloc will agree to a range of possible sanctions by January 24, at the next foreign ministers’ meeting. But this is far from guaranteed.

Several EU countries are hesitant about the cost of possible sanctions to their own economies. Brussels normally discusses burden-sharing, but the outcome of these negotiations may not be to everyone’s liking.

There is also widespread concern in European Union countries about Russian gas supplies. Especially with prices already so high for European families this winter.

Washington says it is looking for ways to lessen the impact on energy supplies.

And it wants to rush the European Union into agreeing a firm stance on sanctions — knowing full well that, in foreign policy, approval needs to be unanimous among member states.

If post-Brexit relations between the UK and the European Union were easier, much more diplomatic back-and-forth would be expected now between London, Berlin and Paris to compare and discuss ideas, perhaps agreeing on a common plan of action.

Brussels diplomats describe the UK government, slightly slyly, as “probably too involved in domestic political scandals to have geopolitics at the top of their priorities right now”. But they openly admit that the UK is fully engaged in the Russia-Ukraine issue within NATO.

On Monday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that Britain is supplying Ukraine with short-range anti-tank missiles for self-defense. He said a small team of British troops would also provide training.

Wallace had previously warned Moscow that there would be “consequences” for any Russian attack on Ukraine.

Britain “would stand up to the bullies,” he said, no matter how distant the conflict.

Washington insists there is no time to waste. It says the Kremlin is considering a “false flag” operation — “setting the stage for having the option of creating a pretext for the invasion” — that is, blaming Ukraine for an attack that would be carried out by Russian agents.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Putin and Biden spoke via video call and phone

The Kremlin rejected Washington’s accusation, calling it “baseless”.

But US officials say Moscow is preparing to repeat a pattern seen in 2014, when it accused Kiev of abuses before Kremlin-backed forces seized control of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

The territory is mostly Russian-speaking. And then voted to be annexed to Russia in a referendum that Ukraine and the West deem illegal. Thousands of people died in the ensuing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The West is bracing for what could happen now.