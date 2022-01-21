Santander will open this Saturday to renegotiate debts; see participating agencies

Next Saturday (22), Banco Santander will carry out a major debt renegotiation. It is an opportunity to clear the pending issues with the bank in the first month of the year. It is Desendivida, which offers access to credit to customers through renegotiation.

The renegotiation will last for a long time. According to the bank, it runs until March 31. Therefore, customers who are in debt with the bank can check the facilitated conditions and update their accounts.

debt renegotiation

In order to be able to serve all customers who have debts with Banco Santander, Desendivida will be carried out in 3,000 branches throughout Brazil.

In this way, you will have service with special hours for these customers, between 10 am and 2 pm. According to the bank, in addition to renegotiation, customers will have the opportunity to take advantage of special conditions with offers in contracting loans and payroll.

Another advantage for customers is Pula Parcela. That is, as the name implies, customers can skip installments and stay in the maximum limit of up to two months without having to pay for these installments.

According to Banco Santander, overdue debts can be renegotiated with up to 93% discount. A great incentive for customers to pay off debts as soon as possible.

In addition, for those who want to renegotiate the installments, they can have up to 60 days to start paying. In addition, anyone who gives a car as collateral, for example, can get up to 180 days to start paying.

Also on Saturday it will be possible to contract more credit, giving goods as collateral. And with easy payment in up to 60 days to start paying, in the case of an individual. The bank also promises advantages in real estate credit, with easy payment of installments.