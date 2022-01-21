Santos vs América-MG: see the probable lineup of Peixe and where to watch the Copinha semifinal

three-time champion, the saints faces América-MG this Friday, at 8 pm, at the Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul, looking for a spot in another São Paulo Junior Cup final.

Peixe is undefeated in the competition, but only managed to reach the semifinals after a penalty shootout against Mirassol in Araraquara. Captain Sandro, injured, will miss the team in this Friday’s match.

Coach Elder Campos, who took over the team weeks before the start of the competition, bets his chips on the attacking trio formed by Rwan Seco, Weslley Patati and Lucas Barbosa.

América-MG reached the semifinals after beating Botafogo 1-0. The team is also undefeated, with three wins and four draws.

DATASHEET

SANTOS X AMERICA-MG

Date and time: January 21, 2022 at 8pm

Place: Anacleto Campanella Stadium, in São Caetano do Sul (SP)

Referee: Fabiano Monteiro dos Santos

Assistant referees: Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira and Robson Ferreira Oliveira

Video referee: Vinicius Goncalves Dias Araújo

Where to watch: SportTV

Likely Saints: Diógenes, Andrey Quintino, Jair Paula, Derick and Lucas Pires; Jhonnathan, João Victor and Ed Carlos; Weslley Patati, Rwan Seco and Lucas Barbosa; Coach: Elder Campos