São Paulo x Palmeiras: Copinha semi will have ticket sales and only tricolor fans in Barueri | junior soccer sp cup

The match between São Paulo and Palmeiras, this Saturday, for the semifinal of the Copa São Paulo will have only tricolor fans at the Barueri stadium, where the two teams face each other from 19:00.
The São Paulo advantage is provided for in the regulation, which determines that classics between the big clubs in the state – as has been happening since 2016 – be played without the presence of visiting fans. As it is a single game, São Paulo will have the right to play in front of their fans for having a better campaign in the tournament.
Unlike the games in São Paulo and Palmeiras so far, this time there will be a ticket charge. Tickets will be sold at a price of R$30 to R$40, exclusively on the internet, through the website reservasfpf.soudaliga.com.br.
Arena Barueri will host the Copinha semifinal — Photo: César Santana
The two teams come to the confrontation undefeated in Copinha. Palmeiras, however, drew a game in the qualifying phase, against Água Santa, while São Paulo won all the matches.
Whoever wins will play in the final on January 25 against Santos or América-MG, who will face off on Friday in São Caetano. The venue for the final has not yet been defined – Pacaembu, the traditional venue for the decision, is closed for renovations.