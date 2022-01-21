Saúde bar directive that contraindicates ‘Covid kit’ – 01/21/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Ministry of Health has barred the publication of the guideline for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 prepared by a group of experts that contraindicated the use of “Covid kit” in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde).

The text had been approved by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS), despite attempts by the government’s pro-chloroquine wing to boycott the discussion.

The directive, if approved, would not have the power to prohibit doctors from using the “Covid kit”, but it would represent a stain on the denialist banners of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government. This is because it would be a Health orientation contrary to the so-called early treatment, that is, the use of ineffective drugs.

The decision was signed by the Ministry’s Secretary of Science and Technology, Hélio Angotti, and published in the Official Gazette this Friday (21).

The secretary did not approve three of the four chapters of the proposal for the Brazilian Guidelines for Hospital Treatment of the Patient with Covid-19. It also rejected the text on outpatient treatment.

In addition to rejecting treatment with ineffective drugs, such as hydroxychloroquine, these opinions addressed methods of pain control and sedation of patients on mechanical ventilation, and dealt with hemodynamic assistance and vasoactive drugs.

Almost two years after the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry published only one guideline, in June 2021, on the use of oxygen, orotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation of patients, prepared by the same group of experts.

as showed the leaf, the government’s pro-chloroquine wing acted to boycott the Conitec discussion. It also articulates the exchange in the command of the organ.

The government has until the 24th to present to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) a guideline for the treatment of Covid-19 in the SUS. The action was presented by the MDB.

In one of the justifications, Angotti said that given the non-negotiable value of life and the importance of taking advantage of every opportunity to benefit the patient affected by Covid-19 or any other disease, the bioethical principle of beneficence, supported by evidence that demonstrates a positive impact, even if they are not yet of the maximum quality level, it assumes great importance.

“If publications taken to future public consultations or hearings are not suitable for publication for methodological reasons that limit the scope of the Guidelines under analysis, they will certainly be useful in the subsequent discussions that are already necessary”, he argued.

Associations of doctors, patients and technicians who work in the evaluation of health technologies try to avoid the rigging of Conitec by the wing of the government that defends the use of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine.

The texts that contraindicated the “Covid kit” were approved in June and December 2021 by Conitec, but the publication of the guidelines was being postponed by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the folder, commanded by Angotti.

There is a period of up to ten days to present an appeal on this Friday’s decision by Health. Afterwards, Angotti will have five days to present a new response on the opinions.

Ultimately, and without a deadline for responding, Minister Queiroga decides on whether or not to publish the guidelines.

In December, the vote that rejected the “Covid kit” had a tight score, from 7 to 6. A previous vote had ended in a tie.

Upon taking over the Ministry of Health, in March 2020, Queiroga announced that he would promote the debate at Conitec to end the discussion on the use of the “Covid kit”. He appointed the doctor and professor at USP Carlos Carvalho, against ineffective drugs, to organize a group that would prepare the opinions.

Queiroga, however, modulated the speech and has invested in the Bolsonarista agenda to hold on to the position. He went on to avoid the topic of the “Covid kit”, even though he admits to colleagues that he sees no benefit in using these drugs.

Angotti is a doctor, follower of writer Olavo de Carvalho and advocate of the “Covid kit”. He also tries to exonerate the servant Vania Canuto from the command of Conitec, as she voted in favor of the guidelines prepared by experts.

as showed the leaf, the secretary suggests the appointment of biologist Regis Bruni Andriolo.

Andriolo is close to the secretary of the Ministry of Health Mayra Pinheiro, known as “captain chloroquine”, and to Angotti. In May 2021, he helped Pinheiro prepare for the Covid CPI.

In a video to which leaf had access, Pinheiro asks Andriolo to prepare some questions so that she can send them to the senators to ask her.

Pinheiro asked the researcher if there was a study that would serve as a “silver bullet” to prove to the CPI the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

In response, in the video, Andriolo replied: “That’s right. Where’s the early study, right? That’s the problem. There isn’t. So, there’s no such study.”

Andriolo, Pinheiro and Angotti participated in the conversation that preceded the secretary’s visit to the CPI. On the same occasion, she suggested that she could arrange a position for the biologist in Health, even though he had not signaled whether or not he was interested in working in the folder.