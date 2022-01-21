School generates revolt by offering belt to ‘improve image’ of students

A Mississippi high school, in the US, sent parents a statement proposing to “improve the body image of the students”. In the letter, the school even offers modeling clothes, bras and “healthy literature”, in addition to other products, with the justification of minimizing possible inconvenience caused by the negative image that the students could have of their own bodies.

The statement, written by counselors at Southaven Middle School, shocked American Ashley Heun, mother of a 13-year-old girl who studies at the school. She even posted the letter in full on Twitter, saying she was outraged by the action.

The letter, titled “Why do girls suffer from body image?” was given to female students in the classroom, according to Ashley, and said, “Body image is a perception of the body and, simultaneously, a measure of attractiveness. Female body image is a product of personal, social and cultural experiences, and often arises as a desire to adhere to an ‘ideal’ body shape”.

In addition to noting that girls were more likely than boys to develop mental illness due to dissatisfaction with their own bodies, the document goes on to list the benefits of a healthy body image for girls, including “good physical and mental health”. .

“We, the counselors at Southaven Middle School, would love to have the opportunity to offer ‘healthy’ literature to your daughter on how to maintain a positive body image.” “We are also providing girls with shapewear, bras and other health products if applicable.”

Trying to fix ‘negative body image’

Outraged, Ashley posted the letter on Twitter, saying she was shocked that the school was trying to “fix the (students’) negative body image by sending home a shapewear.”

At the end of the document, parents are invited to mark the option that indicates their interest or not in authorizing the school’s action and also the size of the modeling belt that their daughter may need, with distinction between the bottom and the top, in addition to the exact bra size to shape the bust.

“I had to read it several times to make sure I was actually reading what I was reading. I mean, I was shocked, I was absolutely shocked. And honestly, I was really angry,” Ashley told the American newspaper. USA Today.

She says she contacted the school’s principal, John Sartain, by email to address her concerns. And she said he called her to explain that the school had received a donation of clothes and bras and was giving them away to students for free. “Although he explained that they had good intentions, the action.”