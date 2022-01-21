See before and after Eliezer, who harmonized before BBB22

The unusual way in which Eliezer laughs at BBB22 (Big Brother Brasil), which resembles the sound emitted by a pig, is not the only fact that has attracted public attention. The member of the popcorn group revealed in a conversation at the house that he paid R$ 15 thousand for a facial harmonization. The Leo Dias column, then, went after a specialist in the area to find out which interventions were carried out on the vain brother’s face.

Bruna Felix, a specialist in the procedure, analyzed the before and after of Eliezer and told what were the likely changes made to the face of the member of the popcorn group. “He probably had malar, Chinese mustache and jaw fillers. I could have done a little bit of a lip too”, he evaluates.

Compare the before and after below:

The professional considers that the result was positive. Inside the house, Eliezer said the value of the procedure was divided into 24 times.

“I put a thing on my face to look good, I divided it into 24 times and then I found out that the thing only lasts 12 months. The deal will go out and I’ll be paying”, said Eliezer, somewhat disappointed.

