See photos of the ash cloud from the Tonga volcano taken by an astronaut

Last Saturday (15), the submarine volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai, which is in a region of the Pacific Ocean belonging to the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga, erupted, forming thick clouds of ash that took over an incredibly extensive. Satellite images captured the violence of the explosion and were reported by the world’s press during the last few days.

Astronaut on ISS captures ash cloud from Tonga volcano. Image: Kayla Barron – NASA

However, it was not only Earth-orbiting observatories that made impressive records of the event directly from space. Astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) witnessed the blast, which was said to be stronger than 500 atomic bombs like the one dropped by the US on Hiroshima in 1945.

Kayla Barron, a NASA astronaut, took four photos of the volcanic ash stirred up by the explosion, which reached up to 39 kilometers in altitude. The images were captured as the ISS passed over New Zealand, about 2,000 km south of the volcano, on Sunday (16).

In the images, it is possible to see the darkened sky above the Earth, dominated by thick plumes of volcanic ash. “Ashes from Saturday’s underwater volcanic eruption in the remote Pacific nation of Tonga entered thousands of meters into the atmosphere and were visible from the ISS. During a flyover over New Zealand on Sunday, Kayla Barron opened her window and saw the effects of the eruption,” reads a tweet posted on NASA’s official astronaut account, sharing the photos.

Ash from Saturday’s underwater volcanic in the remote Pacific nation of Tonga made its way thousands of feet into the atmosphere & was visible from eruption @Space_Station. During a pass over New Zealand on Sunday, Kayla Barron opened the window & saw the effects of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/6DWgSKVGr6 — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 19, 2022

As reported here on Digital Look, the tsunami triggered by the eruption caused considerable damage to the surrounding islands of the remote realm, which straddles the tectonically active boundary between the Pacific and Australian plates. Especially on three of the smaller outlying islands of the archipelago.

According to volcanologists, the explosion was the most powerful volcanic eruption Earth has experienced since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991. Its ash clogged airport runways and is threatening water supplies, as well as posing immense health risks. and the environment — amplified by the interaction of seawater with particles.

Disaster mitigation teams are still assessing damage as the tsunami disrupted communications networks in the region, making it difficult to measure damage.

The tsunami triggered by the eruption reached far beyond Polynesia. Alerts were issued for parts of the Pacific coast of the Americas, New Zealand and Japan.

