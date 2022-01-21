see prices for matches of the Brazilian team

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Ticket sales for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are open. The event will take place from November 21 to December 18.

FIFA started selling tickets on Wednesday (19) on its website. The first sales period runs until the 22nd of February.

At this first moment, tickets for each match will be distributed by lot to those who show interest in watching the game. That is, there is no “first come, first served” basis to guarantee your place. It makes no difference to try to buy earlier or on the last day of trading.

The system has been used in recent World Cups. Tickets are now available for all games, and the sale is split between Qatari residents and non-residents. It is possible to buy tickets for specific matches or packages.

There are three packages to accompany the Brazilian team: one for the three games of the group stage, another for the group stage and the possible round of 16, another (with seven duels) from the debut to an eventual final.

Within these possibilities, the cheapest combination (group stage and behind the goal) costs 825 Qataris (R$ 1,228), and the most expensive (all seven games on the side of the field), for 15,708 Qataris (R$ 23,300). .

The cheapest single ticket (behind the goal in a group stage match) costs 250 Qataris (R$372). The most expensive (field sides) of the group stage, except for the opening, costs 800 Qataris (R$ 1,191).

For the opening, individual tickets cost from 1,100 to 2,250 Qataris (R$1,637 to R$3,349). For the final, from 2,200 to 5,580 Qataris (R$3,275 to R$8,307).

Each person can buy up to six tickets for the same match. It is also possible to buy packages to go to games in four different stadiums.