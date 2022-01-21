See Symptoms and How to Relieve

Pfizer’s vaccine is one of the main vaccines applied in Brazil throughout the covid-19 vaccination campaign. Currently, with the mass application of the booster dose (or third dose) — necessary to reduce the risks of the omicron variant — the vaccine has become the main vaccine in the country in daily applications. But does the Pfizer vaccine cause adverse reactions?

Reactions to vaccines are common and to be expected with any type of vaccination—the vast majority are mild and the side effects are vastly less than the effects that can occur if you are actually infected with the virus. However, it is normal to feel some discomfort after application.

With the booster, many who received a CoronaVac, AstraZeneca or Janssen injection at previous doses wonder what the side effects of the Pfizer vaccine are like. Learn below the main reaction symptoms and what to take if you want to relieve the discomfort.

Pfizer vaccine main reactions

The most common reactions after the application of the Pfizer vaccine are headache, fatigue and fever, in addition to pain at the injection site, which are also common with other vaccines. It is also possible to experience stomach discomfort, among other symptoms.

All symptoms are transient, appearing and disappearing normally within 48 hours. So if you have a reaction, don’t worry: side effects are to be expected. Just monitor the symptoms until they disappear — in case of persistence, you can consider going to a doctor even to investigate if you haven’t been infected in the meantime.

Monitoring symptoms is what makes it even advisable to wait a few days after getting sick from the flu or covid-19 before getting the vaccine. This is so that the symptoms of the reaction or the disease are not confused with each other.

As for severe reactions — something that can happen with any drug you take or vaccine you receive — a tiny fraction of the millions of people who received doses of Pfizer had a strong allergic reaction immediately after the injection.

Finally, the EMA (European regulatory agency) pharmacological safety committee also stated that there is “a reasonable possibility” of a causal association between the vaccine produced by Pfizer and cases of facial edema in people who have dermal fillers (soft gel-like substances). injected under the skin).

The adverse effect, statistically rare, is predicted in this type of aesthetic treatment. Known as recurrent delayed edema, it is the result of inflammation caused when substances such as hyaluronic acid and PMA (polymethacrylate) are used in facial or lip fillers. It does not apply to botox, for example.

Another extremely rare reaction to the Pfizer vaccine is myocarditis, a kind of inflammation of the heart — the disease is treatable. Studies done in the United States and Israel, however, have concluded that the risk of myocarditis is exponentially greater if a person is infected with covid-19 than after getting vaccinated.

What to take to relieve the vaccine reaction?

Overall, rest, hydrate and maintain a good diet. And follow the guidelines according to each symptom.

Pain at the application site: a cold water bottle in the region already solves the problem.

a cold water bottle in the region already solves the problem. Fever, headache and/or body ache: pain relievers can reduce pain in general, but use them preferably with medical advice.

pain relievers can reduce pain in general, but use them preferably with medical advice. Nausea and/or vomiting: antiemetic drugs, after medical advice, are indicated to reduce discomfort.

antiemetic drugs, after medical advice, are indicated to reduce discomfort. Diarrhea: in this case, it is not recommended to take drugs that “stop” the diarrhea, but to keep the body well hydrated (with water and homemade serums). In some cases, the probiotic can be used, but only with a doctor’s prescription.

in this case, it is not recommended to take drugs that “stop” the diarrhea, but to keep the body well hydrated (with water and homemade serums). In some cases, the probiotic can be used, but only with a doctor’s prescription. Coryza: nasal wash, with saline solution, in addition to antiallergic if it is very intense (also with medical advice).

*With information from reports by Danielle Sanches and Luiza Vidal.