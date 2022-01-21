Seller sues Gusttavo Lima after having ‘leaked’ number in music: ‘more than 2 thousand messages and 300 calls per day’ | Mato Grosso do Sul

“There were thousands of messages and many, many calls, so the saleswoman Alessandra – who asked not to have her surname disclosed – describes her daily life after her number was mentioned in the song “Bloqueado”, the country’s new hit Gusttavo Lima A resident of Fátima do Sul, in the interior of Mato Grosso do Sul, who said she “no longer has peace” filed a lawsuit after fans began to insult her with curses.

In “Bloqueado”, Gusttavo Lima sings the story of a man in love who, in the search for an old love, refers to the phone number, but that was blocked by the passion of the past.

In the phrases before the song’s chorus, Alessandra’s phone number is quoted (read below). The clip, released in November 2021, already has almost 36 million views on the singer’s official YouTube channel.

“9912-5003

Look at me relapse again

I remembered that ‘I’m’ blocked

It’s a lot of anger mixed with sadness

Look at me crying and beating the table

Spill, spill beer”

With just this quote, Alessandra had a drastic change in her daily routine. THE g1MS talked to the saleswoman who detailed having to block new numbers and refuse numerous calls daily.

“There are more than 300 calls and 2,000 messages a day. I cannot change numbers, I work as a saleswoman and my number is my means of work, I have had this number for a long time”, the saleswoman details.

2 of 4 Alessandra’s life changed overnight after the release of the number. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction Alessandra’s life changed overnight after the release of the number. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction

Alessandra recalls that since the song’s release on YouTube, in November 2021, there was an immediate flood of messages and calls mentioning the song’s excerpt or asking to unblock Gusttavo Lima.

“It was since November, from the first day of release, they started to call me. They started texting me with a snippet of the song. Now that the song has exploded, the situation has become completely uncomfortable.”

3 of 4 Singer Gusttavo Lima at a show in Florianópolis — Photo: Caio Graça/Disclosure Singer Gusttavo Lima at a show in Florianópolis — Photo: Caio Graça/Disclosure

The avalanche of messages and calls, mostly from people with the area code of Mato Grosso do Sul, caused the saleswoman to lose sales and adopt new ways of using her cell phone. Even during the conversation with the g1MS, the sound of notifications was continuous, all the time.

“My life has become hell, I have no peace. I don’t answer calls, I think they are Gusttavo Lima fans and I don’t answer. Even in the middle of the night they keep calling me. All the time. You’re calling me and people are calling me and sending a message. It’s a huge embarrassment, people don’t respect it”, he revealed.

4 out of 4 Alessandra says she has no peace. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction Alessandra says she has no peace. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction

Faced with the uncomfortable situation, Alessandra filed a lawsuit for moral damages and disturbance of the peace of others against Gusttavo Lima. Before going to court, the seller recalls that she got in touch with the singer’s production.

“The production took little notice, as it had no effect, I filed the suit, it’s not fair. I called the production the first time and they told me to change the chip. Why didn’t he buy a chip with a number for music?”, he said.

In addition to the unresolved situation, another reason given by Alessandra for her to take action was that people started cursing her in messages and calls.

“He should put his number. People started to be more aggressive, they asked me to unblock Gusttavo Lima, they started cursing me as an opportunist and I took action. I didn’t get a threat, but the person started telling me that I’m opportunistic and brazen. The fans don’t leave me alone, it’s day, afternoon, night”, he concludes.

THE g1MS contacted Gusttavo Lima’s advice, which so far has not responded to questions.