‘She didn’t break. Her story is ours’, says founder of Criola – DiversEM

(photo: Carl DE SOUZA / AFP) The singer Elza Soares, who died this Thursday (20/01) at age 91, went and followed as a mirror. “A reference for black women. All of us, for those who move, for those who do not move”, defines Jurema Werneck, feminist activist, doctor, communicator and co-founder of the non-governmental organization Creole, an entity dedicated to the defense of the rights of black women.

Elza was also proud to be a favela, a jazz musician, or rather, the voice of God – Goddess as she sang -, amplified the voice of those who had none. It was ona, as the poet’s verses show us. Now, go back to the orun, as an ancestor.

“Brazilian racist society did not want to recognize the existence of black women. Her story is ours. Who hasn’t? Many generations after her have lived through tragedies. We identify with the tragedy. It was our story,” says Jurema.

A chapter of this story marked by violence, poverty and hunger, suffering caused by racism and machismo in Brazil. However, she was not intimidated. Elza was not left in the tragedy. “She didn’t break before the forces of annihilation. So this is also an example of us. She showed that she has a way of not breaking.”

And she was great. “There is a part of Elza that is only hers, the part of the genius, very talented. She was above us black women, not just us. She was above everything. She was unique.”

At the age of 91, Elza sang ‘I will not succumb’ and nothing made her lose her haughtiness, not even the moment when she was publicly harassed in Brazil, having to go to another country, not even the problem with her spine. being power, novelty and innovation”.

Proud to be a favela

Elza showed the pride of being from the favela. “She represents the power of the favela. She never left the favela. In 2020, she was honored by Mocidade with the samba “Deusa da Vila Vintm”. Although she was not born in Vila Vintm, in Rio de Janeiro, she assumed the identity of the place. She left the favela and couldn’t help but innovate in samba, music that was born in the hills. She was one of the first women to innovate as an interpreter, a position that was the monopoly of men.

Voice in the public sphere

Elza occupied the public sphere for decades, becoming a reference for thousands of women. “Elza was a public presence. We talk about representation. She was representative not only in the sense of the photos, songs or the wonderful way she danced. She was all representative. She said. There are these people. At the same time she sang and danced , her public presence was a narrative, a discourse”, points out Jurema.

Ancestral Elza

In African cosmogony, the elders go to the orun, a spiritual world from which they follow as a reference, as the poet and political scientist Jlia Elisa points out.

“The moment one of our big old black women passes by, something hits me with a dose of agony and gratitude, regarding time. Elza’s time beats like a time stamp for all of us. A long sigh. happens, something calls, with tenderness and tenacity, in equivalent proportions, to make sense of our destiny”, says Jlia.

Jlia remembers that Elza continues to scatter plenty in a world of scarcity. “To honor this beaten earth, with feet no longer barefoot, and to trace, with courage, the continuity of the web of this immense legacy, improbable and non-transferable”, completes the poet.

Elza ona

The poet and multiartist Ricardo Aleixo wrote two poems for Elza, in one of which he compares her to a jaguar. “May your Voice, which helped you escape from the “hunger planet”, help us to re-sunshine the road to some possible future for this nightmare country where we have died more than lived. We are Elza: we will dream.”

The poet scales its size: “Immense. At the very least, it’s the size of Brazil, which is also African”, he says. He highlights that Elza’s voice was not only a vocal expression, but a way of interpreting the world – “thinking voice”

The low sound of Elza’s voice was the voice of God. Incidentally, she taught that God is woman. “Example of a black woman with courage and faith. She always fought to guarantee the rights of the artistic class. She broke the prejudices of a black woman, solo. She assumed her life with dignity”, says Jacira Silva from the Baob Black Women’s Collective.

Queen Ona

by Ricardo Aleixo

I’m Elza.

I’m one.

Corner

Without asking

leave.

I’m one.

I’m Elza.

I don’t

since

born