Shuhei Yoshida shows off God of War running on Steam Deck

God of War, Kratos’ adventure through the Norse lands released in 2018, has recently arrived on PCs (topping the best-selling games on Steam). Like Steam Deck on the way, naturally players would like to know if the game will be compatible with Valve laptop.

Who seems to have the answer is Shuhei Yoshida, the former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who posted a picture of envy on his Twitter account.

On the social network, the former head of PlayStation showed a Steam Deck running God of War. You can see the publication of the Japanese executive below:

Apparently, Yoshida is one of the lucky few who already has a Steam Deck in hand, and he wasted no time testing it out. God of War on the laptop screen.

The image shared on the social network seems to confirm that the first chapter of the new saga of Kratos against the Norse gods is already running on the Valve laptop. Not that there was much doubt about it: the manufacturer had already confirmed that the pocket video game should run virtually the entire Steam library.

After stepping down as president of SIE in 2019, Yoshida took over the leadership of the Independent Developer Initiative, an arm of Sony focused on helping and supporting independent developers. At the time, the executive was replaced by Hermen Hulst, the former head of Guerrilla Games, who was put in charge of running Sony Interactive Entertainment. Currently, Jim Ryan serves as President and CEO of SIE.