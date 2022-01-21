Simples Nacional: committee extends deadline for companies to settle debts until March | Economy

The Managing Committee of Simples Nacional decided this Friday (21) to extend the deadline for companies to settle outstanding debts for another two months.

With the decision, the deadline changes from January 31 to March 31. A resolution with the new date will be published in the “Official Journal of the Union”.

In a note, the committee said that the measure aims to “provide the regime’s taxpayers with the necessary breath to restructure, regularize their pending issues and resume the economic development affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Simples Nacional is the simplified tax regime for micro and small businesses. In the case of micro-enterprises, the annual billing limit is up to R$ 360 thousand. For small companies, the value is up to R$ 4.8 million.

already the membership term Simples Nacional remains until January 31, 2022. According to the committee, this period cannot be changed by decree because it is provided for by law.

After vetoing project, government plans to renegotiate debts for MEI and Simples Nacional

The decision to extend the deadline for settlement of Simples Nacional debts comes after President Jair Bolsonaro has fully vetoed the project that provided for the creation of a debt renegotiation program for small businesses (Refis).

According to the rapporteur of the text in the Chamber, deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), 16 million small companies could renegotiate a debt of R$ 50 billion. The veto caused a backlash in Congress and among small business owners.

Last week, the government launched two debt renegotiation programs for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and small companies opting for Simples Nacional, but the programs only cover debts registered in the Federal Active Debt.

With this, parliamentarians from the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front (FPE) and Sebrae Nacional asked the government to extend the deadline for regularization of Simples Nacional debts.

According to deputy Marco Bertaiolli, who is also president of the Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship, the objective now is to overturn the president’s veto on the Refis project for small businesses.

Thus, if the veto is overturned, small business owners can join the refinancing program, paying in installments their debts with discounts of up to 90% in fines and interest and up to 100% in the case of legal charges. And, when the Internal Revenue Service analyzed whether the company opting for Simples Nacional has outstanding debts, the company will be regularized and will not be excluded from the regime.