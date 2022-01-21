Singer’s body is veiled in Rio de Janeiro

The body of singer Elza Soares, considered the voice of the millennium, arrived at around 7:10 am at the Municipal Theater in the morning for the artist’s wake, according to TV Globo. The ceremony started at 8 am (Brasilia time).

The first part, until 10 am, will be restricted to family and friends. At all times, relatives and friends of the artist hug each other.

The singer’s daughter and granddaughter arrived at the scene shortly before 8 am and did not want to give interviews. Dozens of wreaths arrived at the place, one of them from the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes.

The public will be able to attend the wake from 10 am to 2 pm.

Elza Soares, the voice of the millennium, is veiled in Rio de Janeiro

1 / 4 Elza Soares’ body is veiled at the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro Tati Campbell/Splash two / 4 Elza Soares’ body is veiled at the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro Tati Campbell / Splash 3 / 4 Coffin with the body of Elza Soares arrives at the Municipal Theater Reproduction / TV Globo 4 / 4 Eduardo Paes at the wake of Elza Soares Tati Campbell/Splash

“She sang and I felt an unparalleled peace. You know when it doesn’t sink in. She recently played a show and now I’m here saying goodbye to my queen. Today is a sad day for music”, said Fabiano Muniz, from 32 years old, fan of Elza, to splash.

During the wake, the artist’s manager Pedro Loureiro said that minutes before she died, Elza Soares said: ‘they arrived to pick me up’.

“She had plans for her career. In December we finished recording her new studio album with five unreleased songs. It was recorded at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo on the 17th and 18th. Elza had a fantastic performance”, he said.

Pedro also remembered his last moments with the singer. “She did her physical therapy, as she always does, but her breathing was a little more labored. Vanessa [neta da cantora] saw that the pressure was lower, we called the doctor and he said to take us to the hospital for tests. As we waited for the ambulance, she told Vanessa that she was leaving. We even thought it could be some delusion.”

The businessman said that minutes later, the artist said to her granddaughter’s husband: ‘they arrived to pick me up’. She then started to get more fragile breathing, the ambulance arrived a few minutes later and detected that she had a very weak pulse.

“At 3:45 pm, Elza rested”, concluded Pedro.

Burial

The burial will take place at Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, in Jardim Sulacap, with the transfer of the body made by the Fire Department car with a route passing through Avenida Atlântica.

The wake at the cemetery, as well as the burial, will be restricted to family and friends.

The city hall of Rio de Janeiro decreed three days of mourning in the capital in honor of the Rio de Janeiro artist.

Elza was considered by the BBC the “Brazilian voice of the millennium” in 1999, and won the Latin Grammy in the following decade. However, her beginnings in music were in the 1950s. She took the stage of “Calouros em Desfile”, a program led by Ary Barroso, and sang “Lama”. The first contract was signed in 1960, including an international tour.

After more than 30 albums in her career, the last decade has marked a new phase for her. In 2015, Elza released the album “A Mulher do Fim do Mundo”, her first in eight years. The album was seen as a rebirth in his already consecrated career and was elected as one of the biggest highlights of the year even by international vehicles.

It was with him that Elza secured her first and only Latin Grammy win, winning the award for “Best Brazilian Popular Music Album”. Her follow-up album, 2018’s “Deus é Mulher”, was also nominated in the same category.

One of his latest publications was asking the population to be vaccinated against covid-19. In a statement, she says that she recovered from the disease and that, thanks to the three doses, she had no symptoms.

“I had covid, people, and vaccines saved my life. I made a point of recording this testimony, to show my example to ask you to get vaccinated!”, he asked.