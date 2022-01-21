Sister to Bárbara: ‘You’re really disgusting’ | real time

“We were in front of the Queridometro. I received a vomit and a bomb and I: ‘wow, I received a bomb and a vomit’. She saw that I was like that and the boys too”, he begins.

Barbara, then, says that she had a conversation with her sister about what she did to bother her. “I thought I thought she was the one who gave me the bomb. Two things she told me today: one, she was offended that I said yesterday, that I had a swollen belly. “Oh, I’m thin and look what I’m saying “. I still said: “guys, for God’s sake. Look at Bruna, how skinny she is and she can feel bad, get pain and her belly get swollen’. That’s what I tried to explain that she had misunderstood and she said she was uncomfortable”, he says, and continues.

“The other thing is the friend, which she said sounds false for me to call everyone a friend.”, she says.

Then, the model goes back to the moment when she finds out about the bomb and the vomit and hears the sister call her ‘disgusting’. “In addition to this thing, I said: ‘ah, the bomb is fine, but there’s still vomiting’ and she says: ‘ah, you’re really disgusting‘” he reports.

“I said: ‘No, it’s not, Nat. Barbara is not disgusting, no'”, says Rodrigo. “I said, ‘Oh, am I disgusting?’ and she: ‘you are’.”, details the sister.

Barbara continues talking about sister who called her disgusting

Barbara ends the matter saying that she sees her sister voting for her if she wasn’t immune – for having won the American Immunity Test. “It’s a person that maybe if I wasn’t immune. I really wanted to preserve it in the first week”, he concludes.

