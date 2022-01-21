Slovenia confesses interest in three brothers

Is it possible to foresee a climate of romance in “BBB 22” (TV Globo)? If it depends on Slovenia the answer is yes! However, the paraibana needs to decide which brother is her target.

In conversation this morning in the Lollipop room, the brothers commented on the possible couples that can be formed in the house. Vinícius took the hint and snitched on Slovenia, stating that the sister has three possibilities for romance in the house.

Eslô assumed that Eliezer, Lucas and Rodrigo each have specific characteristics that she likes. “I’ll be real. Eli, Rodrigo and Lucas. Each one has a specific characteristic of what I like in a man. If they were all three in one…”

“Lucas I think is mysterious and that makes me want to, but it’s without malice. The same thing with Eli. He has a sense of humor and I love funny men. Rodrigo has a heartthrob footprint”, confessed the sister.

Maria also took advantage of the conversation to say that she does not intend to relate to anyone at BBB 22, but that does not prevent quick hookups, including with the girls. “If any woman wants to kiss, I’m there, I’m just not going to get committed people,” said the actress.