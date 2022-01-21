Slovenia treats Linn da Quebrada in men and web revolts

In a conversation with Rodrigo, at BBB 22, the Slovenian from Paraíba treated Linn da Quebrada, a transvestite, in the male. Because of the mistake, netizens who follow the program say that there is no reason for her to call Linn in the masculine. In fact, on the artist’s forehead there is a very large pronoun written: “She”.

“I don’t know if you were at the table, but we were talking to Linn, Linda, I’ll call her Linda… And then she [Lina] He said: “I want pepper”. Then someone passed by and I took it, then I said, “No, it’s for him”. there at the time [Lina] “she” said, “she” said the miss to Rodrigo.

After the speech, many netizens began to complain that Slovenia was the only person in the cast to have addressed Linn da Quebrada in the male pronoun. Check out the backlash on the web:

and it makes no sense for slovenia to misspell linn’s pronoun if she has “ELA” tattooed right on her face https://t.co/HX9VkHy86c — pearl (@dojainceI) January 20, 2022

slovenia saying she called linn “he” because it was “automatic” i want that bruaca off now NOW — matheus 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@comounagata) January 20, 2022

and slovenia who called linn “he” and got a clasp — vini (@maIibulox) January 20, 2022

I’ve got the wrong pronoun of non-binary people. I was warned and I apologized, or I just went there and corrected and closed the matter Apart from the fact that Linn performs in the feminine, looks feminine and has ELA tattooed on her forehead, the worst thing is that Slovenia is still talking about it around the house — Levi Kaique Ferreira (@LeviKaique) January 20, 2022

slovenia getting linn’s pronoun wrong and calling him, come on let’s face it linn said her name is lina and it literally has “HER” tattooed right on her face pic.twitter.com/PKQ99sxWA8 — pearl (@dojainceI) January 20, 2022

There is NO argument to defend slovenia for calling linn “he”, since she has literally tattooed her forehead on her forehead. pretended. 🤮 #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/1W4aXlYVNk — Mah (@mahniazzi) January 20, 2022

yes slovenia we believe you looked at linn and got her pronoun wrong out of ignorance yes now please go fuck yourself — gui (@guithomazzz) January 20, 2022

slovenia won’t convince me that she called linn him by accident, it doesn’t make any sense — liz scoobylinn (@lizcommentou) January 20, 2022

