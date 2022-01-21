Slovenia treats Linn da Quebrada in men and web revolts

In a conversation with Rodrigo, at BBB 22, the Slovenian from Paraíba treated Linn da Quebrada, a transvestite, in the male. Because of the mistake, netizens who follow the program say that there is no reason for her to call Linn in the masculine. In fact, on the artist’s forehead there is a very large pronoun written: “She”.

“I don’t know if you were at the table, but we were talking to Linn, Linda, I’ll call her Linda… And then she [Lina] He said: “I want pepper”. Then someone passed by and I took it, then I said, “No, it’s for him”. there at the time [Lina] “she” said, “she” said the miss to Rodrigo.

After the speech, many netizens began to complain that Slovenia was the only person in the cast to have addressed Linn da Quebrada in the male pronoun. Check out the backlash on the web:

