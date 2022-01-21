Sony speaks for the first time about Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard

The purchase gave the game industry a buzz

Game fans were taken by surprise yesterday morning, the 19th, with the news that the Microsoft Gaming had acquired the Activision Blizzard, responsible for some of the most famous games in the world, for 68.7 billion dollars. After the novelty shook the market, Sony, responsible for PlayStation, finally commented on the matter.

By purchasing Activision Blizzard, Microsoft also became the owner of numerous developers that were part of the group. As a result, game franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot and StarCraft became part of the company responsible for the Xbox.

The news, as the website informs Bloomberg, shook Sony shares, which fell 13% in Tokyo after the purchase. In light of this, a Sony spokesperson issued a statement to the Wall Street Journal talking about the case:

“We expect Microsoft to maintain contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games are cross-platform.”

However, everything indicates that Microsoft already planned to maintain the same distribution model for Activision’s games, continuing with the multiplatform model. When announcing the purchase, Phil Spencer he said:

“Activision-Blizzard games are enjoyed across multiple platforms, and we plan to continue supporting these communities as we move forward.”

The statement already shows a different position from the one shown after Microsoft bought the Bethesda, another big name in the gaming world. At the time, the official communiqué highlighted that “Some new titles in the future will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.”

It is also worth noting that, despite the announcement of the purchase, the process has not yet been finalized. As it is a major acquisition, the process needs to be evaluated by the US government to ensure that there is no breach of the country’s antitrust laws. Thus, the expectation is that the purchase of Activision Blizzard will be completed in the middle of 2023.

