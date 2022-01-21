Sony speaks out for the first time after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

This Thursday (20), Sony Group Corp. officially spoke out for the first time after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The business cost US$ 68.7 billion (R$ 378.5 billion) and became the biggest acquisition in the gaming industry in its entire history.

















economy and market

20 Jan

















economy and market

20 Jan



Sought by The Wall Street Journal for an opinion on Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, Sony was straightforward:

We expect Microsoft to honor contractual agreements and ensure Activision games remain cross-platform.”

Activision is responsible for one of the biggest sellers on PlayStation platforms: Call of Duty. Last year, Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War were the best-selling games on their consoles in the United States, according to the NDP.

Over the years, Activision has struck several exclusive deals with Sony for unique content across its platforms for the Call of Duty series. The pronouncement may refer to this and indicate that the agreements will last for years. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 came with a special PlayStation 4-exclusive survival mode for a year, while Black Ops Cold War featured a Zombies mode called Onslaught. Players on PlayStation platforms received several bonuses in Vanguard.

In September 2020, Microsoft bought Bethesda for $7.5 billion and honored the exclusive deals for Deathloop and the upcoming Ghostwire Tokyo release.

Activision Blizzard said it has no intention of removing existing games on other platforms once the deal is finalized. According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft intends to keep some of the company’s franchises on PlayStation consoles. The report also casts doubt on the exclusivity of the titles. Phil Spencer said it is not his intention to pull titles from Activision Blizzard platforms from Sony’s consoles. However, he said the same thing about Bethesda and made several of the company’s titles exclusive to Xbox ecosystems.

With the acquisition of Activison Blizzard, Microsoft now owns franchises such as Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, World Of Warcraft, Crash, Tony Hawk, StarCraft and Candy Crush in its collection.

The Redmond company now owns all Activision Blizzard studios such as Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch. By table, Microsoft also leads Major League Gaming, one of the largest professional esports organizations in the world with nearly 10,000 employees.

Additionally, the titles will be available at launch at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass. The service has more than 25 million subscribers.

With the acquisition of Activison Blizzard, Microsoft becomes the third largest gaming company in the world by market value, second only to Tencent and Sony. The purchase will be made official in fiscal 2023, which ends in June next year. In the meantime, companies will continue to operate independently.

Last Wednesday (19), the shares of Sony Group Corp. suffered a 13% drop on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in a single day, a percentage equivalent to US$ 20 billion (R$ 110 billion). The effect followed the acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. by Microsoft Corp.

How do you think Sony will react after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard?

See also