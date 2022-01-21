SP bets numbers and wins R$ 1.5 million prize

Lotofácil had a single winning bet (from the city of Sao Paulo-SP) in contest 2427. The draw was held today (20) in São Paulo. The numbers were drawn 01-03-06-08-11-15-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-24. According to Caixa, the total premium to be paid is R$ 1,541,229.64.

Today’s Lotofácil draw also included another 154 tickets with 14 hits. According to the bank, the prize pool in this range was R$ 2,098.45 per ticket.

The total collection of Lotofácil 2427 was R$ 16,296,160.00, according to Caixa. The draw also had 5,781 winners in the range of 13 hits (each with a prize of R$ 25), 79,475 matched 12 numbers (a prize of R$ 10) and another 514,778 made 11 and won R$ 5 each.

The next Lotofácil draw is now scheduled for tomorrow (14). The numbers of the 2423 contest will be known from 8 pm (Brasília time), with live transmission on the internet, through Caixa’s official YouTube channel. The prize is estimated at R$ 1.5 million.

Lotofácil: how to participate in the next draw?

You must register a bet on Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lottery shops and on Caixa’s official website. The participant will have 25 numbers available to choose from 15 to 20 chosen dozens. The cheapest bet (15 numbers) costs R$2.50, while the most expensive one (20 tens) comes to R$38,700. The player can also let the system randomly pick the tens using the “Little Surprise” function.

What are the odds of winning Lotofácil?

There is a chance in almost 3.3 million to hit the 15 tens with the minimum bet (R$ 2.50). If the gambler adds a number to the game, the price of the bet rises to R$40, but the odds improve well and become one in just over 204,000. As Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points, the chance of winning at least the prize of R$ 5 is one in 11 with the minimum bet.

And the Lotofácil pool, how does it work?

As with other lotteries, Lotofácil also has a pool for group betting. Caixa charges a minimum amount in this modality of R$10, and the odds of each participant are always priced from R$3. If the bet has only 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed ranges from two to eight. In the maximum bet scenario, with 20 tens, up to 100 odds are allowed. When tickets have 15 to 18 tens, there will be a limit of ten different bets per pool. With 19 numbers bet, the limit reduces to six. With 20 tens, only one bet is allowed.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before being published.