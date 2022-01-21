Specialized medical consultations will be made available monthly by Unimed to SUS patients in Varginha

A cooperation agreement between Varginha City Hall, Unimed and Fundação Rocha Braga will provide free consultations in various medical specialties at Unimed for patients of the Unified Health System (SUS). The agreement was signed this Wednesday (19), at the Municipal Health Department in Varginha.

1,200 annual consultations will be made available. According to the president of the Rocha Braga Foundation, the doctor Marçal Paiva de Figueiredo, the 100 guides will be made available monthly to the Health Department, which will be responsible for sending the number of medical visits made.

Photo: Publicity City Hall

For Mayor Vérdi Melo, these consultations come at a good time, due to the pandemic and the difficulty in hiring doctors to attend primary care. “We just have to thank everyone involved in this process,” said Vérdi.

The Rocha Braga Foundation has also carried out other initiatives in the city, such as the partnership with the Bom Pastor Hospital in offering tests for cancer patients and with Lar São Vicente de Paulo, with consultations with geriatricians, in addition to donating resources for the installation of photovoltaic energy.