Speedometer reveals the best operators in Brazil; see the ranking | Telephony

Claro and Vivo are the telecommunications operators that offer the best services in terms of mobile internet and fixed internet, respectively. This is what the latest report released by the specialist company Ookla shows from speedometer measurements carried out in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The document also highlights that the iPhone 13 Pro Max and three other Apple devices have the best mobile internet performance on the market. Among Brazilian cities, Brasília stands out with the best speed medians in the country. The federal capital is followed by Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro in the mobile category and by Goiânia and Belo Horizonte in the fixed broadband category.

The best mobile Internet performance is from the iPhone 13 Pro Max

The report shows that Claro has the fastest 4G mobile internet in the country (48.10 Mb/s), followed by far by Vivo (31.96 Mb/s), TIM (28.27 Mb/s) and Oi ( 21.64 Mb/s). The operator of Mexican origin also offers the most consistent service in the Brazilian market, with a score of 88.7%. TIM (84.7%) and Vivo (84.3%) are similar in this regard — which assesses the time that a connection maintains minimum download and upload rates. Oi comes further behind with a percentage of 75.1%.

Mobile Internet in Brazil operator Speed Consistency sure 48.10 Mb/s 88.7% Alive 31.96 Mb/s 84.7% TIM 28.27 Mb/s 84.3% Hi 21.64 Mb/s 75.1%

TIM emerges as the mobile internet service with the best latency, an index that measures the time it takes for an action on your cell phone to receive a response from the destination server. The Italian cell phone company had a response time of just 27 ms, narrowly surpassing Claro (28 ms). Vivo (30 ms) comes next and Oi (32 ms) follows in the lantern.

mobile internet latency operator Latency (ms) TIM 27 sure 28 Alive 30 Hi 32

The Ookla Speedtest also found the manufacturers whose devices, combined, have the best mobile internet performance. Apple led handily (30.68 Mb/s), with four higher-speed models: iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Samsung is the second manufacturer with the best average speed thanks to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which closes the top 5.

Mobile Internet on cell phones (by model) Model Manufacturer Download (Mb/s) Upload (Mb/s) Latency (ms) iPhone 13 Pro Max apple 59.00 15.13 25 iPhone 12 5G apple 51.81 13.44 27 iPhone 12 Pro 5G apple 49.12 13.07 27 iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G apple 47.95 12.56 28 Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Samsung 45.49 11.40 23

Mobile Internet on cell phones (by manufacturer) Manufacturer Download (Mb/s) Upload (Mb/s) Latency (ms) apple 30.68 8.68 31 Samsung 22.94 7.97 27 LG 19.97 7.02 28 Xiaomi 19.65 7.59 30 Motorola 18.89 6.85 28

It is worth remembering that the most expensive smartphones usually have the most modern and efficient connectivity technologies on the market. It’s no surprise that they do well in this regard, even more so when used in conjunction with generous phone plans.

Claro is also the speed leader among the incipient 5G connections, with an average of 71.16 Mb/s. TIM (56.21 Mb/s) and Claro (55.95 Mb/s) close the list of main competitors in the 5G market in Brazil.

5G Internet in Brazil operator Download (Mb/s) sure 71.16 TIM 56.21 Alive 55.95

Ookla also found that Brasília has the best average speed in the country in all segments: 35.08 Mb/s download, 11.09 Mb/s upload and only 19 ms latency. Curitiba recorded the second highest download speed (30.30 Mb/s). In terms of upload speed (data sending), however, Belo Horizonte comes in second position (9.50 Mb/s).

Mobile Internet in Brazilian cities Position City Download (Mb/s) Upload (Mb/s) Latency (ms) 1 Brasilia 105.01 28.25 9 two goiânia 102.93 49.41 6 3 Belo Horizonte 94.81 28.64 11 4 manaus 94.55 34.47 6 5 Curitiba 93.28 36.90 5 6 São Paulo 93.23 36.46 7 7 strength 89.87 51.40 3 8 Rio de Janeiro 86.86 25.83 8 9 savior 75.53 36.86 4 10 Recife 70.82 35.75 4

Vivo offers the best fixed broadband in the Brazilian market, with an average speed of 105.49 Mb/s. Oi is doing well in this segment, with an average speed of 99.62 Mb/s and the best latency in the market (4 ms), surpassing Vivo (5 ms). Claro occupies the third position with 98.44 Mb/s of speed and 12 ms of latency.

Mobile internet latency in Brazilian cities operator Download (MB/s) Latency Alive 105.49 5 Hi 99.62 4 sure 98.44 12

Brasília also leads the ranking of average download speed among Brazilian capitals (105.01 Mb/s). Neighboring Goiânia (102.93 Mb/s) and Belo Horizonte (94.81 Mb/s) complete the top 3 in this segment.

with information from Ookla Speedtest