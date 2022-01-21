Speedometer reveals the best operators in Brazil; see the ranking | Telephony

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Speedometer reveals the best operators in Brazil; see the ranking | Telephony 7 Views

Claro and Vivo are the telecommunications operators that offer the best services in terms of mobile internet and fixed internet, respectively. This is what the latest report released by the specialist company Ookla shows from speedometer measurements carried out in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The document also highlights that the iPhone 13 Pro Max and three other Apple devices have the best mobile internet performance on the market. Among Brazilian cities, Brasília stands out with the best speed medians in the country. The federal capital is followed by Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro in the mobile category and by Goiânia and Belo Horizonte in the fixed broadband category.

🔎 What is the ideal internet speed? New tool helps to know

The best mobile Internet performance is from the iPhone 13 Pro Max — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The report shows that Claro has the fastest 4G mobile internet in the country (48.10 Mb/s), followed by far by Vivo (31.96 Mb/s), TIM (28.27 Mb/s) and Oi ( 21.64 Mb/s). The operator of Mexican origin also offers the most consistent service in the Brazilian market, with a score of 88.7%. TIM (84.7%) and Vivo (84.3%) are similar in this regard — which assesses the time that a connection maintains minimum download and upload rates. Oi comes further behind with a percentage of 75.1%.

Mobile Internet in Brazil

operatorSpeedConsistency
sure48.10 Mb/s88.7%
Alive31.96 Mb/s84.7%
TIM28.27 Mb/s84.3%
Hi21.64 Mb/s75.1%

TIM emerges as the mobile internet service with the best latency, an index that measures the time it takes for an action on your cell phone to receive a response from the destination server. The Italian cell phone company had a response time of just 27 ms, narrowly surpassing Claro (28 ms). Vivo (30 ms) comes next and Oi (32 ms) follows in the lantern.

mobile internet latency

operatorLatency (ms)
TIM27
sure28
Alive30
Hi32

The Ookla Speedtest also found the manufacturers whose devices, combined, have the best mobile internet performance. Apple led handily (30.68 Mb/s), with four higher-speed models: iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Samsung is the second manufacturer with the best average speed thanks to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which closes the top 5.

Mobile Internet on cell phones (by model)

ModelManufacturerDownload (Mb/s)Upload (Mb/s)Latency (ms)
iPhone 13 Pro Maxapple59.0015.1325
iPhone 12 5Gapple51.8113.4427
iPhone 12 Pro 5Gapple49.1213.0727
iPhone 12 Pro Max 5Gapple47.9512.5628
Galaxy S21 Ultra 5GSamsung45.4911.4023

Mobile Internet on cell phones (by manufacturer)

ManufacturerDownload (Mb/s)Upload (Mb/s)Latency (ms)
apple30.688.6831
Samsung22.947.9727
LG19.977.0228
Xiaomi19.657.5930
Motorola18.896.8528

It is worth remembering that the most expensive smartphones usually have the most modern and efficient connectivity technologies on the market. It’s no surprise that they do well in this regard, even more so when used in conjunction with generous phone plans.

Claro is also the speed leader among the incipient 5G connections, with an average of 71.16 Mb/s. TIM (56.21 Mb/s) and Claro (55.95 Mb/s) close the list of main competitors in the 5G market in Brazil.

5G Internet in Brazil

operatorDownload (Mb/s)
sure71.16
TIM56.21
Alive55.95

Ookla also found that Brasília has the best average speed in the country in all segments: 35.08 Mb/s download, 11.09 Mb/s upload and only 19 ms latency. Curitiba recorded the second highest download speed (30.30 Mb/s). In terms of upload speed (data sending), however, Belo Horizonte comes in second position (9.50 Mb/s).

Mobile Internet in Brazilian cities

PositionCityDownload (Mb/s)Upload (Mb/s)Latency (ms)
1Brasilia105.0128.259
twogoiânia102.9349.416
3Belo Horizonte94.8128.6411
4manaus94.5534.476
5Curitiba93.2836.905
6São Paulo93.2336.467
7strength89.8751.403
8Rio de Janeiro86.8625.838
9savior75.5336.864
10Recife70.8235.754

Vivo offers the best fixed broadband in the Brazilian market, with an average speed of 105.49 Mb/s. Oi is doing well in this segment, with an average speed of 99.62 Mb/s and the best latency in the market (4 ms), surpassing Vivo (5 ms). Claro occupies the third position with 98.44 Mb/s of speed and 12 ms of latency.

Mobile internet latency in Brazilian cities

operatorDownload (MB/s)Latency
Alive105.495
Hi99.624
sure98.4412

Brasília also leads the ranking of average download speed among Brazilian capitals (105.01 Mb/s). Neighboring Goiânia (102.93 Mb/s) and Belo Horizonte (94.81 Mb/s) complete the top 3 in this segment.

Fixed Internet in Brazilian cities

PositionCityDownload (Mb/s)Upload (Mb/s)Latency (ms)
1Brasilia105.0128.259
twogoiânia102.9349.416
3Belo Horizonte94.8128.6411
4manaus94.5534.476
5Curitiba93.2836.905
6São Paulo93.2336.467
7strength89.8751.403
8Rio de Janeiro86.8625.838
9savior75.5336.864
10Recife70.8235.754

with information from Ookla Speedtest

Discover 6 facts about the iPhone 13

Discover 6 facts about the iPhone 13

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

NASA detects supermassive black hole responsible for the formation of stars (PHOTO, VIDEO)

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220120/nasa-detecta-buraco-negro-supermassivo-responsavel-pela-formacao-de-estrelas-foto-video-21093932.html NASA detects supermassive black hole responsible for the formation of stars (PHOTO, VIDEO) NASA …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved