Spencer wants Blizzard classics and is suspicious of big tech in games

Microsoft’s Xbox head Phil Spencer said the brand aims to bring back old Activision Blizzard games. The executive confessed to having been excited looking at the list of franchises of the company that was acquired.

“I was looking at the list of IPs, I mean, come on! King’s Quest, Guitar Hero… I should have known that, but I think they have it too HeXen“, he commented in a very interesting interview released today (20) by Washington Post.

Spencer explained that once the deal between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft is approved by the authorities, which shouldn’t happen before June 2023, the Xbox teams will talk to the developers to find out which IPs that are stored should be brought back.

“We hope to be able to work with them [desenvolvedores] when the deal is done to ensure that we have the resources to work on franchises that I have loved since my childhood and that teams really want.” “I look forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding features and increasing capacity. [de produção]”, he added.

In all, Activision Blizzard owns more than 40 video game series, including classics like Gun, Pitfall, Police Quest, Space Quest, StarCraft and Tony Hawk, in addition to the popular Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Warcraft and Call of Duty.

Concern about technology companies

Another very interesting point in Spencer’s interview is his concern about the entry of technology companies in the sector. Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon and Netflix have announced investments in platforms, games, developers and more in recent years.

The Xbox boss is skeptical of these brands’ entry into the industry because, unlike Sony and Nintendo, they are unfamiliar with gamers.

“[Sony e Nintendo] have a long history in video games,” he says. “Nintendo won’t do anything that will hurt games in the long run, because that’s the business they’re in. Sony is the same thing and I trust them… and so does Valve. When we look at Microsoft’s other big technology competitors: Google has the search engine and Chrome, Amazon has shopping, Facebook has social networking, all these large-scale consumer businesses… The discussion we’ve had internally is about how these things are important for other technology companies, for how many consumers they reach, games can be that for us”, he argued.

Amazon is developing its own games from Amazon Games

The executive suggested that as electronic games will not be the “core business” of these companies, they will be able to offer solutions that do not benefit consumers and that end up generating distortions in the market.

Also citing other companies, Spencer said he sees that the metaverse can’t just be seen and sold as a “workspace”, but anything people want. About this, he mentioned that he had a meeting with his team within The Elder Scrolls Online and that games will be catalysts for the metaverse, as they will offer the ability to host virtual encounters of various natures.

“For us as a platform company, what we’ve been doing with Xbox and Windows for years is asking how gamers seamlessly move between these different worlds and they can have different identities and different clans and different groups, but also feel anchored. into an overall platform experience.”

Buying Activision Blizzard

Just like the Bloomberg had already revealed, Spencer reported that negotiations for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard were finalized at the end of last year. At the time, the owner of franchises like devil was already at the center of a large escalation of cases of sexual abuse and harassment in the workplace.

“We spent time with the Activision team reviewing incidents, reviewing employee surveys and then having a good discussion with them about their plan, both the progress they were making and what the plan was,” he commented.

He said that Microsoft did not get involved with any legal issues about the cases and that the technology giant decided to make the purchase for almost US$ 70 billion after giving a vote of confidence to the strategic planning that is underway and that aims to punish and prevent the continuity of the toxic environment.