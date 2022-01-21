Starfield: a short animation shows New Atlantis, the capital of the Union of Colonies

Starfield continues to show itself with the dropper, awaiting the official presentation that will only take place in the next few months of this year, in this case with a short animation in New Atlantis, the capital of the Union of Colonies.

Basically, it’s an animated gif posted by the official Starfield Twitter account, which has long been reminding us of the game’s upcoming arrival, releasing images, concept art, and similar snippets. In this case, we can see a glimpse of the New Atlantis, which must represent one of the biggest and most spectacular environments that can be visited within the game.

The New Atlantis has already shown itself before, when Bethesda published three videos with the scenarios of Akila, Neon and New Atlantis , and is an extremely advanced metropolis from a technological point of view, representing the sum of civilization achieved by the Union of Colonies in the Starfield universe. .

Welcome to New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies.https://t.co/7NH12Dr4y9 pic.twitter.com/SK91SEZBGe — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) January 20, 2022

Also in this case it’s a work of art, so it’s still not given to see the game effectively, after the first presentation trailer at E3 2021 that was built in-engine and could give an idea of ​​the style and quality of Starfield . It appears that Bethesda intends to reserve all the materials taken from the actual game for the presentation that is slated for this year, likely in June 2022.