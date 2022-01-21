State UPAs open more than 400 temporary vacancies for health and administrative areas

January 20, 2022 – 1:11 pm

UPA Communications Advisory

Text: Marcia Catunda

Photograph: Disclosure/UPAs



Resumes must be sent by next Monday (24)

At Emergency Care Units (UPAs) Autran Nunes, Canindezinho, José Walter, Messejana, Praia do Futuro and Conjunto Ceará, all of the network Ceará Health Department (Sesa) and administered by the Institute of Health and Hospital Management (ISGH), are more than 400 temporary vacancies open, in addition to a reservation register. The opportunities are for the areas of Health – professionals must have active registration – and administrative.

Interested applicants should send their CV to [email protected] with the job title in the subject of the email until the day January 24, 2022. The forwarding of resumes and titles, however, does not guarantee the hiring of the candidate, it only expresses their interest.

Check out the complete list of vacancies in state UPAs:

Administrative Assistant: 28 + reserve registration

Administrative assistant: 3 + reserve register

butler: 24 + reserve registration

Technologist in Civil Construction: 01 + reserve record (active record)

Pharmacy Assistant: 25 + reserve registration

Lab assistant:24 + reserve registration

Nursing Technician: 88 + reserve registration (active registration)

Social worker: 24 + reserve registration (active registration)

Pharmaceutical: 3 + reserve registration (active registration)

Nurse: 120 + reserve registration (active registration)

Chief Medical Officer: 70 + reserve registration (active registration)