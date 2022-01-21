Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The Brazilian government is mobilizing to find alternatives that reduce fuel and energy prices. Russia and the US hold last-minute talks to avoid war in Ukraine, but hopes of avoiding conflict are low.

Intel (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is planning to build another $20 billion chip factory, this time in Ohio. And prices tumble from seven-year highs on concerns that Covid-19 will dampen economic activity.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, January 21st.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com Economic Calendar

1. How to reduce fuel and energy prices?

President Jair Bolsonaro is working with Congress to create a Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) that would lower fuel and energy prices. The measure is a reaction to the high of these two products last year, which were responsible for making inflation rise to 10.06%.

The PEC would authorize the government to temporarily reduce or even zero federal taxes on gasoline, diesel and electricity during times of crisis. In addition, a reserve fund would also be created to alleviate the rise in prices in times of greater pressure.

The expectation is that this topic will be developed in early February, with the end of the parliamentary recess. The Ministry of Economy did not oppose the reduction of taxes, because it believes that the federal revenue has grown in a structural way. Furthermore, as it is a PEC, it would not be necessary to present a source of compensation, as determined by the Fiscal Responsibility Law, and also because the tax reduction would be temporary.

CHECK: Brazilian share price

2. Blinken, Lavrov follow the moves

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is talking in Geneva, Switzerland, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in an attempt to avert war in Ukraine.

The talks are scheduled to last just 90 minutes and a press conference is scheduled for 9 am, which gives both sides little time to achieve anything substantial.

Ukraine is a sovereign state and a member of the United Nations. Russia, which already invaded it in 2014, annexing part of its territory and establishing breakaway republics in its east, has consistently argued that the mere possibility of choosing to join NATO in the future is justification for a preemptive military invasion on its part.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are also talking about Ukraine today. The two countries’ vulnerability to economic pressure from Russian energy supplies effectively precluded any unified Western response, as it did in 2014.

3. American stock market

US equities are set to open lower again, with Netflix’s (NASDAQ:) (SA:) balance sheet warning dealing another blow to the belief that the market can sustain what is still a historically high valuation.

At 8:57 a.m., the 100 futures were down 0.83%, while the A and A futures were down 0.17% and 0.44%, respectively.

Netflix shares have lost nearly a fifth of their value after predicting a sharp slowdown in subscriber growth in the current quarter. The stock is set to open at its lowest since April 2020, having effectively undone nearly all of the gains recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Stocks reporting later earnings include oil services giant Schlumberger (NYSE:) (SA:), rail operator Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) (SA:) and IHS Markit (NYSE:) (SA:).

CHECK: Real-time US stock quote on the pre-market

4. Intel ‘to build new chip factory in Ohio’

The semiconductor cycle continues to rotate. With signs that demand is likely to outstrip supply for longer than previously thought, Intel has committed to building a new $20 billion chip factory in Ohio, according to Time magazine.

It’s the latest multi-billion capacity expansion to be announced by the world’s top chipmakers. Samsung (KS:) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:) (SA:), as well as Intel, have also committed to large-scale investments in the coming years.

Intel shares, whose modest performance over the past two years has made it less vulnerable to valuation-driven selloffs, fell 0.4% in premarket trading.

5. Oil falls as gasoline inventories rise

Oil prices have fallen on concerns that the latest wave of Covid-19 will hold back world demand in the short term, allowing some depleted inventories around the world to be restored.

US prices rose by more than 5 million barrels for the third straight week last week, although the increase was the smallest in those three weeks. These numbers coincided with data showing unemployment claims increased to a three-month high as the hospitality and travel sectors were hit by a sudden shift in customer behavior.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global commodities

As of 9:01 am, U.S. crude oil futures were down 1.61% at $84.17 a barrel, while futures were down 1.46% at $87.09.