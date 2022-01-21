Suicidal journalism – 01/20/2022 – Silvio Almeida

In an article published on Wednesday (19), Suzana Singer brought the position of the leaf about the negative repercussions of recently published texts that were considered by many people —including this columnist— to be racist. However, the statements of the newspaper’s director, Sérgio Dávila, revealed, more than a lack of self-criticism, a surprising tendency towards self-annihilation on the part of a century-old newspaper.

I could be wrong, but the matter appears to have been used by the direction of this leaf to warn the almost 200 journalists who signed a courageous manifesto that demands from the newspaper a minimum of respect for the black population and for more than 100 years of scientific debate on the racial issue in Brazil.

The editor-in-chief’s statements begin with a strange stance on the legitimacy of petitions. According to Dávila, petitions are acceptable as long as they are not signed by journalists who occupy “trustworthy positions that put their name there.”

The warning was: in the face of the storm, no disagreement between the chiefs. Bad way, because at a time like this, several heads are better than one, especially when it takes a suicidal path, as it seems to me to be the case.

Dávila goes on to say that, even though the petition is a legitimate instrument for “journalists without positions of trust”, this would not be the case with the manifesto, given its content. I quote: “What is worrying is the content of the text, which goes against one of the basic and non-negotiable points of the Project leaf: plurality and the uncompromising defense of freedom of expression”.

Sad for the newspaper that considers that an anti-racist manifesto violates its basic principles, while texts such as those by Risério, Narloch and Magnoli do not. The use of the word “non-negotiable” adds to the threatening tone, because it points to a total lack of openness to dialogue. What should be “non-negotiable” for the leaf is respect for the dignity of the black population of this country. As the journalists who signed the manifesto well remembered, the leaf does not usually publish content that denies or relativizes the Holocaust.

And they end with the uncomfortable question: “why, then, would the practice be different when the topic is racism in Brazil?”. The possible answer is that respect for blacks and indigenous people still remains outside any civilizing pact and, therefore, offending and vilifying these people does not cause significant harm to those who do so.

Everything gets worse, as unbelievable as it may seem, when the editor-in-chief demands that his subordinates, alongside criticism, make references to the newspaper’s efforts to promote “diversity”. On this, two things need to be said: the first is that journalists do not have this obligation. Dealing with institutional racism is the responsibility of the company and not of the individuals who work there. The second is that diversity policies and policies to combat institutional racism are not limited to lectures or the hiring of trainees or columnists.

The advance on the racial issue at an institutional level is made with changes in the forms of governance and in power relations, things for which there seems to be very little willingness, given the reactive posture on the part of the newspaper’s management.

But the truly frightening bit is at the end of the editor-in-chief’s statement and should concern everyone who really cares about democracy. Literally: “The leaf will continue doing the journalism that has consecrated it for the last 100 years, with a newsroom that is willing to professionally implement the principles defended by its Editorial Project: critical, non-partisan, independent and pluralist journalism.”

The good national critical conscience asks that Dávila explain what he meant by “the leaf will follow (…) with a newsroom willing to implement it with professionalism (…)”. Is this another newsroom and not the current one? “professionalism” is not exposing divergences about how the racial issue has been (mis)handled?

In its centenary and at a time when we are under a government that attacks journalism at all times leaf will turn against journalists who dared to defend what is fair? It would be the biggest reputational suicide in the history of the press. With the word, the Folha de S.Paulo.