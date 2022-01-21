Sylvinho confirms double ed clues about Corinthians’ starting lineup in Paulista’s debut

Coach Sylvinho talked to the press this Friday morning and gave some clues about the Corinthians team that will face Ferroviária, on Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena. The duel will be the debut of the alvinegra team in the Paulista Championship and in the 2022 season.

Among the uncertain names, Sylvinho confirmed the presence of midfielder Cantillo and striker Gustavo Mantuan from the start of the fight. The first, by the way, was only among the reserves in the training games held because there was an expectation that he would be called up to the Colombian national team.

“Cantillo was on the verge of being called up to the Colombian national team. We didn’t know about the use in the first two or three games. But there was no call-up. I’m sorry for him, but we’re going to optimize the athlete. He can play as first midfielder”, said the coach, explaining what he sees in the midfielder.

“Cantillo ended the season injured. He was out of action for a month. We tightened what we could in a healthy situation, but we couldn’t use him. The tendency is for Cantillo. Gabriel is the first defensive midfielder. other alternatives not only for this role. We don’t see Paulinho playing like that. Suddenly, a Du Queiroz, scorer, good arrival. He’s already played the role of first midfielder at his base”, he commented.

Already at the front, the option for Mantuan is more a bet by the coaching staff than anything else. Without Jô, still far from ideal physical condition after missing the first week of training, the youngster will have minutes to show his service as a forward.

“Mantuan has been training with us, he has good mobility, and this athlete will start the game on Tuesday. Jô had some problems, the Covid, and he wouldn’t have been able to get to the game. The athlete is of great level and the responsibility is all ours to put him on the field. I already warned you that you’re going to play, but I left it light. He will play, but I want him light, the responsibility is ours”, evaluated.

Sylvinho also said that some presences are obvious, such as Cássio, Fagner and João Victor, but he preferred not to advance the team because there could be some casualties due to physical reasons in the remaining training sessions.

“I would like to. It is correct, it has to pass. One or another role is not difficult, Fagner, João Victor. You must have already set up well, but we have to wait. hard work, to know how they will be on Monday. We may find an unpleasant situation. I hope not, but it may be that we find extreme tiredness or without conditions, and then we will reschedule. But it’s not by secret, it’s because I speak calmly, because it was just a nuisance. Gustavo (Mosquito) had a nuisance, adductor, since yesterday (Thursday). He’s been out. He trained a little. Yesterday he didn’t train anymore, today we are evaluating. he should train later, but if not, we’ll communicate. That’s why it’s difficult to communicate”, he concluded.

See more at: Sylvinho, Victor Cantillo and Gustavo Mantuan.