Sylvinho sees Diego Costa as extraordinary and points out Cantillo and Mantuan as Corinthians starters | Corinthians

In the first press conference of the year, coach Sylvinho addressed several topics related to Corinthians: he analyzed reinforcements, talked about the tactical systems he intends to use, explained choices and advanced some of the holders for Paulistão’s debut, Tuesday, against Ferroviária, at 9 pm, in Itaquera.

The possibility of hiring Diego Costa to be Corinthians’ number 9 was on the agenda, but Sylvinho avoided going into the details of the negotiation. Even so, he praised the former Atlético-MG player:

– It is difficult for me to talk about an athlete who is not with us. It’s a winner, extraordinary. Winner, play at a high level. Management is working on an attacker, that is already known. Brazil is looking for a striker. But I prefer to privilege the group and work with what we have. Area striker we have Jô. Without it, we have others who can perform the function, with other characteristics. The others lend speed but not retention, dynamics but not depth – he explained.

Following, the coach confirmed that Mantuan will start the year as a starter, leaving Jô on the bench:

– Mantuan has been training with us, a lot of mobility, good movement and the game will start on Tuesday. Jô arrives late, with Covid, he hardly arrives 100% on Tuesday. We have shown movements. Great level and the responsibility is all ours to put it on the field. I already told you that you’re going to play. Responsibility of the technical committee.

Another athlete who will be on the field in Paulistão’s debut is midfielder Cantillo. Although he started in the two training games played in the pre-season, Gabriel will start in the reserve:

– Cantillo was on the verge of being called up to the Colombian national team. We didn’t know about the use in the first two or three games. There was no summons. Sorry for the athlete, but let’s optimize the athlete. You can play as the first midfielder. Cantillo ended the season injured. It stopped for a month. We squeezed what we could, in a healthy situation, but we couldn’t use it. The tendency is to (play) the Cantillo. Gabriel is the first defensive midfielder with good support. Vigorous. Cantillo starts and we are going to look for other alternatives not only for this function. We don’t see Paulinho playing like that. Suddenly, a Du Queiroz, scorer, good arrival. He has already played the role of first midfielder at his base – commented Sylvinho.

The coach talked about how he thinks of taking advantage of Paulinho and also commented on the possibility of setting up Corinthians without a first midfielder:

– I believe that top level athletes can all play together, regardless of the tactical scheme. When? Time will tell. Normal and natural cycle. We are here to organize and get things done right. The athlete is showing. To demystify another situation: I don’t remember Paulinho as the first midfielder. He is the fifth leading scorer in the role of second midfielder, seven goals away from Elias. His trajectory this year will continue to be consistency in midfield, support and goals. Stepped in and is in the area. It’s characteristic of him. You can’t take that away from him. I understand the ideas. Giuliano is more positional, Renato has already done it. But none of them are first midfielders. The midfielder becomes the first midfielder, he is a living organism. At first, we don’t see Paulinho as the first midfielder. Go in second line. Numbers confirm.

Sylvinho did not want to disclose the squad for Corinthians to face Ferroviária because, according to him, he still needs to assess the physical condition of some athletes. The trend is that Timão will go to the field on Tuesday with: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Paulinho (Giuliano) and Renato Augusto; Willian, Mantuan and Roger Guedes.

See other excerpts from Sylvinho’s press conference:

– About 4-1-4-1, this is based on, but, for example, in the first games we played 4-2-3-1, we did not know that Cantillo, for example, is stronger with three. In the third it turned 4-1-4-1. We are not tied to tactical systems. Guardiola says that tactical system is a phone number. Athlete is on top of it. The athlete puts it on. Against Bragantino, Renato goes first, GP in the middle on the right is almost a 4-2-4. Renato scored. Let’s enjoy the athletes. System is what matters the least. Demystify a little. We are not orthodox.

– Yes, (the cast) qualified. We expected and wanted. Very good. The versatility of these athletes I am punctuating. Good to understand how the commission is thinking. They can play well in various roles. The club is looking for a 9, let’s see the outcome. We have window difficulties. Hard to nail that it’s closed. I don’t know how to say it, it’s too open. It stays after Paulistão, comes from Brazil, closes in July, with Europe it’s one date, with the Arab world it’s another. Cast always on the move. It’s 90% on track and that’s our cast, then it’s brushing up. Unfortunately or fortunately, with respect to the base we are at the limit. We saw about five with good quality maturing. But we already have Adson, Roni… They will continue to help us and grow. Harder to bring three or four. It can be punctual. Contracts or loans, we are in the final part.

Older holders. Could it be a problem?

– For our calendar, 70 games is a lot of game. We have to make an effort to seek better championship conditions, the show gets better. It’s a challenge for us. The whole world says that Brazil is extraordinary in terms of football. The calendar is difficult. The more rested they are, the better conditions we will have in the game. They are extraordinary. When I arrived, many young people, but still without projection and a group that had already enjoyed the best that this club has played. We unify this pillar. All are important. Let’s keep working this way. Both the more experienced ones, with ballast, are important, and the young ones too. It’s challenging, but let’s take it. We’re only going to play Paulista in two months. Impossible to start the same 11, there will be natural exchanges, card, micro-injury, Covid… Unify the group and always understand with the best team, balanced.

– Everyone is treated equally. We have respect for everyone. Multichampion, with even individual titles. It has service and is available to the group. We look at him like all athletes. The field speaks. It’s going to be a tight schedule. Those who come out ahead will play. The relationship is good and we will continue to enjoy good football.

Dispute on the left side

– There is no A or B team, everyone is growing and we are giving an open field. Growth will be on top of competition. When we bring it to the side, Fábio has given us a lot. It’s been 11 years at the club, my side mark has passed. Deserves, is qualified, intelligent. He is living his last years of useful life as an athlete. It will continue to help us, but we have to look for alternatives. Piton is young despite having been in the professional field for years. You will have chances. We gained one more chance with Bruno. They are different features. Two months and ten days, we are facing Paulista. We will be able to manage and have more possibilities. Bruno is a full-back, but he is used to the defense. The athlete calmly plays the role of defender. Let’s not stop thinking that it could be using his quality on the side. Piton we are encouraging development.

Paulinho’s physical condition

– At first there is nothing. You are ready, registered. Let’s try to understand when the athlete returns. Today we had a workout and some are growing and tired continue to grow. You already gave the coordinates. Long period of inactivity. It’s ten months. It has ballast and quality. We will optimize training and games and the more we can use, the better. But respecting how much you can perform in a healthy way. We couldn’t see him as the first midfielder. It has forward projection. We will be attentive with the evolution so that it can go in a crescent. Let’s go carefully. With magnifying glass, for maximum optimization.

Equal fight with the best in Brazil?

– You’re throwing me a projection for April, May, June… It’s hard to say now. I understand that we, all of us, have done something extraordinary. Direct entry into a Libertadores group stage. It was successful. I don’t know how we will arrive in April or May, but the club is going in a very good direction. Athletes have understood, environment is good, but we live on results. Especially at home, they were very good performances, fluency, involving the opponent. Against Fortaleza, it was only in the end that we got our goal. But we did well. Let’s wait until April to find out where we are.

Reinforcements “up the rule” of the requirement?

– When you take over as coach of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, the bar is already high. We knocked a room there and were already charged. I am very happy with the position, happy with the result of the Brasileirão. Sweat and blood that also came to us, work and dedication. The level is high. We’re used to it. I don’t like disloyalty. Corinthians have to play to win with determination and will, yes. We were the second best defense in the Brasileirão. We missed less. But we provide the game. Stand up, score, score, score. Interesting numbers. What’s the limit? Everyone knows. The number is cool, but the team didn’t score much. Correct. Let’s go get it. What is noble is the coach’s job. High-level role, responsibility. I have the support of the board and the president and I’m not even talking about the athletes.