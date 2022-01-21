Targets of the “jet wash” paid R$ 40 million to Alvarez & Marsal

The consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, for which Sergio Moro went to work after he left the Bolsonaro government, informed the Federal Court of Auditors that 75% of all fees he receives in Brazil come from companies investigated by the “lava jato”.

According to a magazine report Look, in recent years the consultancy received almost R$ 42.5 million from companies looted by the work of Sergio Moro and the Federal Public Ministry: R$ 1 million per month from Odebrecht and Atvos (formerly Odebrecht Agroindustrial); R$ 150 thousand from Galvão Engenharia; R$ 115 thousand from the Enseada Shipyard (which has Odebrecht, OAS and UTC as partners); and R$97 thousand from OAS.

The TCU received this information in the context of the investigation of Moro’s performance: his decisions, as a judge, helped to put the companies in a delicate financial situation; a few years later, he joined the consultancy responsible for conducting several of these judicial recoveries.

according to the magazine Look, however, Alvarez & Marsal does not want to tell the TCU how much it paid Moro during the period he worked there. The consultancy would have said that it does not consider the TCU to be the competent body to investigate a private relationship.

Publicly, the company claims that Moro never worked directly for any of the companies he helped sink. Sergio Moro, on the other hand, when questioned, disagrees and says he will disclose information about his remuneration “at the opportune moment”.

Research at TCU

At the request of Deputy Attorney Lucas Rocha Furtado, the TCU opened a procedure to investigate Moro’s move to Alvarez & Marsal. The ethical conflict is evident, but the TCU is also investigating whether there was any economic benefit.

In December last year, Minister Bruno Dantas ordered the consultancy to reveal how much it paid the ex-judge when he left the company. It also ordered the company to present all the recovery processes in which it operated during the “lava jato” period, so that it is possible to follow the evolution of the business. The minister assured the MP with the TCU full access to the contracts.

The investigation ended up stirring up friends of the former magistrate. Prosecutor Júlio Marcelo de Oliveira, a declared fan of Moro, asked to participate in the process as legal costs, calling into question the performance of Lucas Furtado. Bruno Dantas denied the request. “I emphasize that personal sympathy or ideological convergence are not to be confused with public interest,” he stressed in the decision.

Senator Alessandro Vieira, from Cidadania (a party that is negotiating to form a federation with Podemos de Moro), also came out in defense of Moro. Vieira made a representation against Bruno Dantas for alleged abuse of authority, but without any legitimacy: the crimes of abuse are of unconditional public criminal action, that is, only the Public Ministry could denounce them.