Team performs pig kidney transplant on brain-dead patient

American surgeons have successfully transplanted two pig kidneys into a brain-dead human. The procedure marked a major step forward in decades of research into the use of animal organs for transplants.

The operation, which took place on September 30, was performed on Jim Parsons, 57, of Huntsville (USA), who reported failure in both of his kidneys. The new organs were acquired from a genetically modified pig.

Parsons was diagnosed brain dead and on life support after suffering head trauma in a motorcycle racing accident. With no great expectations about his recovery, the American’s family gave the specialists approval for the transplant.

Surprisingly, the transplanted pig kidneys filtered blood, produced urine and, most importantly, were not immediately rejected by your body.

The organs remained viable for 77 hours after transplantation at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The results demonstrate how xenotransplantation – transplantation of living cells, tissues or organs from one species to another – can solve the world’s organ shortage crisis.

The anatomy and physiology of pig hearts are similar to those of humans, so they are used as models for the development of new treatments. Also in January, in the US, the world’s first port-to-human heart transplant was performed.

“This game-changing moment in the history of medicine represents a paradigm shift and an important milestone in the field of xenotransplantation, which is arguably the best solution to the organ shortage crisis,” said Professor Jayme Locke, Director of Comprehensive Transplant Institute and lead surgeon on the study. “This study brings us closer to a future in which organ supply meets enormous global demand.”

Parsons was declared brain dead and thus officially deceased on September 26, four days before the transplant was performed.

“His circulation was maintained initially for the purpose of allocating his organs for transplantation and then for our study,” explained Professor Locke.

Jim Parsons was a registered organ donor with Legacy of Hope, a charitable organization dedicated to the procurement of organs. He wanted his organs to help others after his death, but none of them were suitable for donation.

His family allowed the University of Alabama researchers to conserve the body and keep it functioning during the study so that the native kidneys were removed and the two genetically modified pig kidneys were transplanted.

recent advances

Earlier this month, David Bennett, 57, became the first patient in the world to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig.

The procedure was performed by physicians at the University of Maryland Medical Center, who received a special license from the US medical regulator to perform the surgery.

Life-threatening at the time, Benett had this daring transplant as his last hope.

On the other hand, in October, surgeons in New York successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a human, before the patient was taken off life support. However, the recipient at that time was brain dead and with no hope of recovery.