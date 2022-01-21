Technicians leave Ministry of Economy after attrition with political area by Budget

The difficult negotiations and consecutive defeats for the political wing since the beginning of the pandemic Covid-19 have caused wear and tear on the team of technicians at the Ministry of Economy which takes care of the budget area and fiscal policy.

After resignation of former secretaries who commanded the area (Bruno Funchal and Jeferson Bittencourt), now the exit movement happens between the technicians. This process is very common in the last year of government before the elections, when there are many requests for transfers of posts, but now it has taken place earlier, still in the first month of the year.

The undersecretaries for Tax Affairs of the Federal Budget Secretariat (SOF), Luiz Guilherme Pinto Henriques, and Budget Management, Marcio Luiz de Albuquerque Oliveira, will step down, as revealed by the newspaper The globe. will be replaced by Fabio Pontes and Clayton Montes. The future undersecretaries already worked as area directors in the Federal Budget Secretariat, an area headed by the secretary Ariosto Antunes Culau.

According to the Estadão, in this case, there is no short-term dissatisfaction with the delivery of management positions, as occurred in the departure of Funchal and Bittencourt during the negotiations of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatórios that ran over tax rules to make room in the Budget for more spending in an election year.

The two’s plans to leave were already known when secretaries Funchal and Bittencourt left their posts in October. An economics source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that they had been talking about leaving since the middle of last year.

At that time, the Ministry of Economy was preparing the Budget 2022 and the internal debate in the government around the resources to increase resources for the program that would replace Bolsa Família, months later named Brazil aid.

According to the design of the Federal Budget Secretariat (SOF), the area of ​​undersecretary Luiz Guilherme was very overloaded, and Márcio Luiz was very close to the former secretary of SOF, George Soares, who left office in 2021, after successive direct attacks from the political wing of the government and congressional leaders. Márcio stayed to make a transition. In a way, I’ve been dissatisfied since George left in May.

Even without having a drop of water at the moment, behind the fatigue reported by the undersecretaries, there is a general annoyance with the direction of budget management and the recurrent practice of underestimating mandatory expenses (such as payments of salaries and Social Security benefits) at the time. approval of the Budget to accommodate more spending, particularly parliamentary amendments.

This maneuver was used in the 2021 Budget and generated the biggest political crisis after the Economy Minister Paulo Guedes warned President Jair Bolsonaro that the law passed was “unenforceable”. The technicians had to negotiate the partial veto. Although with smaller amounts, the problem is now repeated in the sanction of the 2022 budget law, whose deadline ends this Friday, 21. As shown by the Estadão, the presidential veto should not correct all the problems of underestimation. That is, not all the reallocation of expenses that the technicians deem necessary will be carried out. The cut should focus on parliamentary committee amendments, the so-called RP-8 to spare the amendments that are the basis of the secret budget, the RP-9.

This week, two other secretaries and a director of the Ministry of Economy resigned from their positions.. The Secretary of Management of the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government is leaving the economic team, Cristiano Rocha Heckert; the Secretary of Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery, linked to the Secretary of the Treasury, Gustavo José de Guimaraes e Souza; and the Program Director of the Secretariat of IRS, Mauro Sergio Bogea Soares.