Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine Put Oil and Energy Prices in Focus

Originally posted in English on 01/20/2022

Oil prices continued to rise this week, with a barrel of and reaching the upper range of $80 on Wednesday.

Supply constraints and stronger demand forecast in 2022 have fueled the rally, but geopolitical issues are also playing into prices. This week has seen tensions in Europe escalate, a drone attack on oil tanker trucks in the United Arab Emirates and an explosion of an oil pipeline between northern Iraq and Turkey.

Although the drone attack and the pipeline explosion (caused by the downing of a transmission line) did not cause significant damage to oil flows, tensions in Europe between Ukraine, Russia and the United States continue to pose a considerable geopolitical risk to the oil markets.

Next, we will analyze how an eventual Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact energy markets.

How likely is Russia to invade Ukraine?

According to lawmaker Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent who worked in Ukraine, US intelligence reports say there is a greater than 50% chance that Russia will invade its neighbor next month.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki indicated that the US government’s assessment was similar. In a statement issued on Tuesday, she said the following:

“We believe that the current situation is that Russia could, at any time, launch an attack against Ukraine.”

although the establishment American politician is quite convinced of the possibility of a military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, other authorities are not yet.

According to the NATO Secretary General, there is a risk of military conflict, but not imminently.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denies that his country intends to send military forces across its borders, declaring that “there are no plans, there are no intentions to attack Ukraine”.

Some analysts believe Russia’s energy sales to Europe are too important for Putin to risk causing any trouble with an invasion. Other analysts are of the opinion that Russia is in good financial and economic position to resist US and EU retaliation for military action.

Other analysts believe that Russia does not believe that the military and political conditions are right for armed intervention. In an article published in the journal Foreign PolicyEugene Chausovsky, claims that, based on analysis of Russia’s past military clashes, conditions in Ukraine do not meet his criteria for an invasion.

Taras Kuzio argued, in an article published in the periodical Atlantic Councilthat the lack of popular support in Russia for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine could prevent Putin from pulling the trigger.

Possible answers

If Russia does invade Ukraine, the West is not prepared to respond militarily. Ukraine is not part of NATO, so the organization has no obligation to defend its borders.

President Biden has also declared that he will not send US troops to the region. However, the US and UK pledged to send “armaments and defense systems” to Ukraine, with the US pledging to provide the country with US$200 million in military aid, including “Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles, small arms and vessels.”

In addition to military defense equipment, the US response to a Russian invasion would primarily be through economic and financial measures. The US has promised to apply “unprecedented” sanctions to members of Vladimir Putin’s “I circle”.

There is little chance that sanctions on individual Russian officials could significantly impact the market. However, some analysts believe that such sanctions could trigger retaliation from the Russian side, such as restricting the flow of oil and coal to Europe. This, in turn, could impact oil and gas prices.

Germany said there would be “consequences” for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which links the country to Russia and has just been completed but still inoperative. Germany’s foreign minister declared that “this pipeline may not come into service” if Russia continues to escalate the situation with Ukraine.

As a last resort, countries discussed disconnecting the Russian banking system from the international SWIFT payment system. There are reports that this option is off the table, as it would excessively destabilize global markets, but at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, President Biden told reporters that: “If the [Rússia] invade, you will pay for it. Their banks will not be able to carry out operations in dollars”, in what appears to be a threat to Russia’s withdrawal from the SWIFT system.

Possible impacts on markets: destabilization, price spikes

The energy supply situation in Europe is already precarious and would become even worse with an eventual interruption in the supply of oil, natural gas and coal from Russia. This could leave European countries in the dark, without power and heating to millions of homes and businesses during the winter months.

There would be a spike in prices in Europe. The price of oil would be immediately impacted, rising all over the world. Other regions would also experience price increases for natural gas and coal, albeit less intensely and immediately than for oil, as these commodities are not traded on a global scale like oil.

It is possible that higher prices in Europe would help redirect supplies of oil, natural gas and coal from other parts of the world to markets on the Old Continent. However, there is not enough supply of oil and gas in the world to fully replace Russia’s supply to Europe.

According to a report by Reuters, the US government has already spoken with several international energy companies about drawing up contingency plans to supply Europe with natural gas in case the conflict in Ukraine causes interruptions in supply. (Russia meets about 1/3 of the EU’s natural gas needs).

The companies told the White House that there is a restriction on the supply of natural gas and that they do not have enough idle capacity to replace Russian gas destined for Europeans.

It is possible that, under pressure from the White House or with exemptions from regulations, companies will increase the production and export of oil and gas or even postpone the maintenance of certain wells in order to speed up extraction, but there are no indications that they are willing to carry out such plans.

The increased supply could help alleviate high oil and gas prices, but without a detailed contingency plan ahead of a geopolitical conflict, the market would experience a period of higher prices while the logistical aspects necessary for increased production are resolved. and export.

From a financial point of view, disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT system would make it impossible for EU countries to buy energy from Russia in dollars. They could adopt , but they would still have to find a way to transfer the resources.

The move could hurt Russia’s energy companies and weaken the . However, Russia would be able to continue selling oil and gas to China, mainly because it already accepts payments in .

According to reports, the two countries already have an alternative system to SWIFT. Indeed, other countries may join the Russian-Chinese system, reducing the US advantage of controlling SWIFT. This could increase the volume of oil supplied by Russia to China, with the potential to replace the Middle East and destabilize the OPEC+ group.