The Billionaires’ Other Space Race: SpaceX and Amazon Aim for Satellite Internet | Innovation

In addition to competing in space tourism, billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos maintain a dispute in the field of satellite internet. Both work in so-called “satellite constellations”, which aim to bring connection to remote areas across the planet.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is ahead in the race and has already launched more than 1,800 satellites. The company wants to reach a network with 42,000 pieces of equipment operating in space, but it needs the green light from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the American equivalent of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Amazon, by Jeff Bezos, works on Project Kuiper. The company has no satellites in operation, but in November 2021, received authorization from the FCC to operate a constellation with 3,236 units.

But why do Musk and Bezos invest in satellite internet when fiber optics already exist? The answer may lie in the optical fiber itself: to offer this type of internet, companies need to create a large network of cables, which is not financially viable for any location.

It is common for this type of infrastructure to be concentrated in cities where providers understand that they will have a considerable return. In remote regions, the offer of these services is limited and, in some cases, it is necessary to resort to the satellite internet service, which is already offered by several companies.

2 of 5 ‘Constellation’ of satellites will occupy low earth orbit and will be much closer to Earth than geostationary satellites — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1 ‘Constellation’ of satellites will occupy low Earth orbit and will be much closer to Earth than geostationary satellites — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1

Satellite internet has been around for years, but Musk, Bezos and others invest in another model of the service. Today, most providers of this type of network use large satellites in geostationary orbit, that is, they follow the Earth’s rotation and remain over the same region.

In the case of Starlink and the future Amazon service, the satellites are in the so-called low-earth orbit, closest to Earth. They are close to the International Space Station and the Hubble telescope.

With a shorter distance, the new satellites promise to lower latency, which indicates how long it takes for information to leave a point and arrive at its destination. In both cases, however, the focus is on regions far from large centers.

Marcelo Zuffo, member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and professor of the Systems Engineering Department at Poli-USP, says that an advantage of satellite internet is that it takes connection where there are no other options available..

“You can offer infrastructure where the internet doesn’t reach, like on a ship in the middle of the ocean, in Antarctica or in the Amazon”, he says. “There are several business opportunities for remote regions.”

Between the two companies, only SpaceX is already operating. The company has 145,000 customers in 25 countries, according to data released in early January by “CNBC”.

Starlink says on its website that users can expect “latency of up to 20 ms (milliseconds) in most locations”, but a survey by SpeedTest indicated that the average was 44 ms in the United States during Q3 2021.

Starlink’s latency is lower than that recorded in the US by traditional satellite internet companies HughesNet and Viasat, which stood at 744 ms and 629 ms, respectively, over the same period. On the other hand, the latency of fixed broadband providers was 15 ms.

the company of Elon Musk expects to reach speeds of 1 Gb/s (gigabit per second), but admits that today it is between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s (megabits per second). SpeedTest indicates that in the third quarter of 2021, the provider’s average download speed in the US was 87.25 Mb/s.

In that range, HughesNet and ViaSat had an average download speed of 19.30 Mb/s and 18.75 Mb/s, while fixed broadband providers averaged 119.84 Mb/s.

To become a Starlink service customer, you must first buy a kit with antenna, router and cables for US$ 499 (approximately R$2,700, at the price of January 20). Then there’s a monthly fee of $99 (R$ 530) to enjoy the internet.

3 of 5 Starlink kit with antenna, modem and cables costs $499 — Photo: Disclosure/SpaceX Starlink kit with antenna, modem and cables costs US$ 499 — Photo: Disclosure / SpaceX

Roberto Onody, a professor at the São Carlos Institute of Physics at USP, believes that the cost could be an obstacle for Starlink. “The downside is the price of the equipment and subscription, this is a very important cons”, he says.

He also points out that Elon Musk’s company is likely to struggle to get customers in crowded cities.

“Nobody wants to change fiber optics for Starlink at the moment. It may be that in 5 or 6 years this will happen, but at the moment it doesn’t pay off”, he says.

For Zuffo, prices may fall in the future. “These costs tend to decrease, but today it’s a little inaccessible for the average citizen. But, if you’re on a farm and don’t have access to the internet, it can be worth it”, he says.

According to Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy, ​​who took over from Bezos in July 2021, Project Kuiper is the company’s big bet. The goal is to bring broadband to communities around the world that have little or no internet supply.

The company’s first two satellites, named KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022.. “They allow us to test the communications and networking technology that will be used in our final satellite design,” the company said in November 2021.

Although Bezos owns the rocket company Blue Origin, the launch of the first satellites will be done with the RS1 rocket, created by ABL Space Systems. According to Amazon, the internet equipment will be taken out of orbit after the mission so as not to create space junk.

4 of 5 On December 27, 2021, Soyuz rocket was used to launch 36 more satellites from OneWeb, which has 394 equipment operating in space — Photo: Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters On December 27, 2021, Soyuz rocket was used to launch 36 more satellites from OneWeb, which has 394 pieces of equipment operating in space — Photo: Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters

The dispute over satellite internet has other “runners” besides SpaceX and Amazon. One of them is the British OneWeb, which also wants to offer broadband worldwide. The company reported in December 2021 that it had 394 satellites in operation out of a total of 648 planned.

Each OneWeb satellite is located at an altitude of approximately 1,200 km and spans an area of ​​approximately 1,700 km². According to the company, its internet service will have latency between 50 ms and 100 ms.

Criticism of the ‘constellations’

As it works to increase its satellite network, SpaceX is criticized for the potential damage it can cause to other sectors. In December 2021, China said its space station had two incidents with the company’s equipment when it was forced to avoid a collision.

In response, Elon Musk rejected the idea that his company interferes with other operations in space. “Space is extremely huge and satellites are very small,” Musk said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“A few thousand satellites is nothing. It’s like saying, ‘Hey, here are a few thousand cars on Earth.’ It’s nothing.”

5 of 5 Elon Musk responded to criticism about the presence of Starlink satellites in space — Photo: Reuters Elon Musk responded to criticism about the presence of Starlink satellites in space – Photo: Reuters

Adriano da Silva Leonês, astronomer and researcher at the University of Brasília (UnB), says that, as Starlink’s satellites aren’t that big, they don’t fully compromise space observation. However, they can get in the way in some situations, such as moments after being released.

“The biggest problem is at the beginning of the night, when the observatories are in the instrument calibration phase”, he says.

According to him, these instruments use reference stars to be calibrated. “If, at that moment of calibration, a satellite passes, you have an interference in the calibration and it gets a little more complicated”.

He claims that the record of celestial bodies such as planets, nebulae and star clusters could also be affected. “If satellites pass by or if these devices are in operation at the same time, there will also be difficulties in observing”, he explains.

