The disasters that can destroy the planet

Countries bordering the Pacific Ocean such as Japan, Indonesia, the United States and Chile, to name just a few, belong to what geologists call the “Ring of Fire”. The region’s nickname comes from the encounter of several tectonic plates that, when constantly colliding with each other, cause volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and consequent tsunamis. The most recent of these, the undersea volcano off the Tonga archipelago, which washed giant waves onto beaches in Peru and New Zealand, scared the international community with its unpredictability. Even within the ocean, its roar can be heard even in the United States.

Despite advances in science and meteorology, it is still not possible to know exactly when a volcano will erupt and with what intensity it will happen. It is possible to measure the temperature around them, to make a mathematical average with the last times they were active, but that is what humanity has available so far. What can be done, however, is to prepare the ground for when the time of catastrophe comes. When the tsunami alert was issued to countries, Peru, nine thousand kilometers away from Tonga, decided not to close its beaches and two people drowned in sudden giant waves.

Japan, one of the countries most affected by disasters due to its location in the earth’s crust, is the one most concerned about what may happen. The Japanese territory has buildings capable of withstanding strong earthquakes, large breakwaters to mitigate the impact of tsunamis, cell phone alerts and total paralysis of trains and services within a minute after an earthquake is captured. And, even with all this technology, it was not possible to avoid the Fukushima disaster and the death of thousands of people in 2012. If there were 15,000 deaths in that event, in Indonesia, in 2004, the tsunami that hit several Asian countries, took the lives of more than 250 thousand people. The tragedy, however, was enormous in both cases.

The state of California, which has the San Andreas fault, where two tectonic plates meet and rub against each other – and which has even spawned action films exploring the possible catastrophe – does not have plans like the Japanese do if a major earthquake or geological fault detachment can occur. Just like at the beginning of the current pandemic, where the planet found itself without masks, alcohol gel, tests and respirators, natural disasters must also be on the agenda of governments.

Even if Brazil is not part of the risk area of ​​these events, nearby countries such as Guatemala and Chile can impact our reality as has happened in the past. In 2011, ash from the Puyehue volcano in Chile covered the south of the country and caused the cancellation of several flights. Not to mention the respiratory risks of this soot. Although remote, the chances of volcanoes in the Canary Islands causing a tsunami in Brazil are possible. While the country finds itself in the midst of tragedies directly linked to global warming and neglect of the environment, it is necessary to be aware of all scenarios. Sirens, trained teams, automatic SMS and whatever else can be done, must be at the service of the population.

We must, as citizens of the world, work together so that future pandemics are brought under control in time and that global warming is finally taken seriously by all nations. Avoiding the loss of human life due to lack of investment in science and research is unacceptable, whether at the bottom of the sea or on meteors in space. Being aware of the possibilities, even if remote, is better than walking in the dark, “hoping” that evil doesn’t happen. It’s the old saying, prevention is better than cure.

