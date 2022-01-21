Thamirys Andrade – 8:48 pm | updated on 01/20/2022 20:50



Bill Gates during the Global Investment Summit (GIS) Photo: EFE/EPA / Hollie Adams

Tycoon and entrepreneur Bill Gates called on philanthropists and wealthy countries to contribute millions to prepare the world for the next pandemic. In the assessment of the founder of Microsoft, the global epidemic that will come after Covid-19 will be even more deadly.

“When it comes to spending billions to save trillions in economic damage and tens of millions of lives, I would say it’s a very good insurance policy,” Gates said in an interview with the Financial Times.

This isn’t the first time the billionaire has made predictions about global health. Before the emergence of Covid-19, he had already warned about the risks of a pandemic. Today, he considers the Delta and Omicron variants to be some of the most transmissible viruses ever seen, but that the world must be prepared for an even worse pathogen.

“It was the money at risk that caused the tests to take place. So there was a huge overall benefit. We are all much smarter now. And we need more capacity next time,” he added.

With that in mind, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Welcome Trust, UK, decided to donate a total of 300 million dollars to the philanthropic organization that helped create the Covax Facility, the WHO’s anti-covid vaccine distribution program.

The organization, called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), aims to raise $3.5 billion to cut vaccine creation time to 100 days.

