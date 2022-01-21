The rare birth of twin elephants recorded in Kenya

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on The rare birth of twin elephants recorded in Kenya 5 Views

Let's go with your two puppies

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Only 1% of elephant births are twins.

A rare birth of twin elephants took place this week at a national reserve in northern Kenya.

The babies, a male and female, were seen together with their mother, Bora, for the first time by tour guides on a safari in the Samburu reserve over the weekend.

They are just the second pair of twin cubs ever found by local conservation organization Save the Elephants.

The charity says twins account for just 1% of elephant births, with the last known case recorded in 2006.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Family posts farewell to Olinda Bolsonaro | Santos and Region

Children and grandchildren made farewell posts to Olinda Bolsonaro, who died this Friday (21), in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved