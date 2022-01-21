The rare birth of twin elephants recorded in Kenya







Only 1% of elephant births are twins. Photo: AFP / BBC News Brazil

A rare birth of twin elephants took place this week at a national reserve in northern Kenya.

The babies, a male and female, were seen together with their mother, Bora, for the first time by tour guides on a safari in the Samburu reserve over the weekend.

They are just the second pair of twin cubs ever found by local conservation organization Save the Elephants.

The charity says twins account for just 1% of elephant births, with the last known case recorded in 2006.

The organization’s founder, Iain Douglas-Hamilton, told Reuters news agency that this is a critical time for the puppies because the last set of twins born 15 years ago did not survive long after birth.

Mothers often don’t have enough milk to feed both babies, he added.





Bora the elephant with her two newborn babies Photo: AFP / BBC News Brazil

African elephants have the longest gestation period of any mammal. They carry their young for nearly 22 months and give birth every four years.

The ivory trade and the loss of vital habitat have led to the elephants being placed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s endangered species list.

However, the elephant population has grown in Kenya in recent years, according to the country’s first wildlife census published last year.