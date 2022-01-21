the top five films of his career

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who became known for his role in the film “Hannibal – The Origin of Evil”, died last Wednesday (19), at the age of 37, after suffering a serious skiing accident in the Alps.

According to information from the agency AFP, the actor suffered a collision on Tuesday (18) on the slopes of the Savoie region in eastern France, hitting his head hard. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the French city of Grenoble, but did not survive.

Ulliel was even part of the cast of the Disney+ series “Moon Knight”, whose trailer was recently released and which is scheduled to premiere in March this year. In the production, the French actor played the Midnight Man.

There are 50 films and series on the curriculum. In addition to playing Hannibal, the actor became known for playing fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic “Saint Laurent”. Ulliel too he starred in the features “It’s Only the End of the World” and “Paris, Te Amo”, in addition to being the face of the perfume Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel won the César award, the “Oscar” of French cinema, twice: in 2017, for the film “It’s Only the End of the World”, in the category of best actor; and in 2005, for the film “Eterno Amor”, as best new actor. Prior to first prize, he was nominated in 2003 and 2004.

The actor leaves a six-year-old son with French model and singer Gaëlle Pietri.

We list below five films that most marked the French actor’s career.

“Angel of War”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcsusSmI1dj4

The actor was only 19 years old when he participated in “Les Egarés” (or “Angel of War” in Portuguese) in 2003. He played a runaway delinquent who, during the Nazi occupation June 1940, he took two children under his wing and his mother, a disturbing young widow. With this role, Ulliel earned his second César nomination for best new actor. The year before, he was in the same category with the comedy “Embrace those who want”, by Michel Blanc.

“Eternal love”

The third nomination to Caesar of best new actor made Gaspard Ulliel take the prize. The young actor won the statuette in 2005 for “Eternal love”, by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Long, he plays Manech, Mathilde’s (Audrey Tautou) fiancé who disappeared in 1917 in the trenches — whom Mathilde refuses to believe is dead. In the super production, which had more than four million spectators, Gaspard Ulliel embodies a young man suspended between childhood and madness.

“The Princess of Montpensier”

In 2010, Ulliel played Henri de Guise in “The Princess of Montpensier”, a period film by Bertrand Tavernier, with Mélanie Thierry and Lambert Wilson. In this love story set against the backdrop of the religious wars of the 16th century, filmed in CinemaScope, he embodies, with all the ardor of his youth, the young cousin of the Princess of Montpensier.

“Saint Laurent”

It was with “Saint Laurent”, by Bertrand Bonello, in 2014, that Gaspard Ulliel made his first prominent role, playing a complex and powerful man. After a year of preparation in an attempt to recreate the couturier’s unique way, he delivered a dark and fragile character – which made him internationally known.

“Just the end of the world”

Louis, homosexual and best-selling author, finds his family after twelve years to announce to them “his imminent and irremediable death”. The shadow of work on “Saint Laurent” fueled the composition of this serious and disturbing new role, this time directed by Xavier Dolan. The young Canadian director films the character as if he were an alter ego — a stranger in his own family. Ulliel won his second César with this feature, this time as best actor.

Canadian director Xavier Dolan dedicated a post to Ulliel on his page on Instagram. “Your quiet laugh, your watchful gaze. Your scar. Your talent. Your listening. Your whispers, your kindness. It is your entire being that has transformed my life, a being that I have loved deeply and will always love. I can’t say any more, I’m exhausted, stunned by his departure.”