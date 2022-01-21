Three games in the Yakuza series are free for Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscribers

Games will be available until next Sunday and can be purchased at a discount for Xbox One

Today, the official website of Xbox announced the arrival of three games in the Yakuza franchise during the Free Play Days. The event that brings free games to players starts today and will end next Sunday, January 23 at 11:59 pm.

During these four days, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service subscribers will be able to play the titles Yakuza 3 Remastered , Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 5 Remastered free on Xbox One.

discount games

For those who still want to continue playing after the event period ends, Xbox has made available all games with 50% off. Thus, each game is costing R$ 41.22.

The company also states that users who buy the games will have their Gamerscores kept, and their achievements obtained during the event will be transferred to the purchased games. Games are now available for installation.

game summary

For those unfamiliar with the history of SEGA’s remastered action games available at the event, the three titles follow the lives of characters involved with the Japanese mafia.



– Continues after advertising –

In Yakuza 3 Remastered, the game brings Kazuma Kiryu’s conflicts between choosing a normal life as an orphanage administrator or as a member of the mafia, fighting local gangs.

The fourth game in the series explores the plot of loan shark Shun Akiyama, in addition to prisoner Taiga Saejima, police officer Masayoshi Tanimura and the protagonist of the previous game Kazuma Kiryu in the city of Kamurocho.

After that, located in five distinct cities in Japan (Fukuoka, Sapporo, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo), Yakuza 5 Remastered tells parallel stories. Kazuma Kiryu is also present in the game, in addition to other characters that appeared in Yakuza 4 Remastered.

Understand how Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard could change the industry

The billion-dollar acquisition consolidates Xbox’s position and sets precedents for new purchases in the industry



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VG247 Source: Xbox