three more companies suspend debut

Business

Three more companies withdrew from carrying out the public offering of shares (IPO).

According to information released this Wednesday (19) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), joined the dropout list at Coty, a beauty and personal care company, sing, a tire e-commerce platform, and the Minas Gerais Participations, in the real estate sector.

Earlier this week, Fulwood also announced the withdrawal. Cencosud Brasil also canceled the offer the week before, through its parent company, a Chilean retailer of the same name. However, the company made it clear that the operation can be resumed if there is an improvement in market conditions.

Another casualty: Fulwood announces suspension of IPO

THE fullwood announced this Monday (17) the waiver of the application for registration of initial public offering of shares (IPO). The developer of warehouses and logistic-industrial condominiums attributed the decision to changes in the current conditions of the Brazilian and international capital markets.

In the material fact, the company undertook to keep the market informed about any decision to initiate a new offer.

THE fullwood offer it would be primary — where the proceeds go into the company’s cash — and secondary — where current investors sell stakes — according to the prospectus.

Fulwood stated at the time of the prospectus that it would not use primary offer to pay debts. In addition, the company highlighted that “the allocation of the net resources that the company will receive with the Primary Offering is based on analysis, current perspectives, projections about future events and trends.”

Since the beginning of January, some companies have already announced that they will not continue with the IPO, such as Dori Alimentos, Ammo Varejo, Environmental ESG Participações, Vero and Monte Rodovias Monte Rodovias.