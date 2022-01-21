Tiago Abravanel advises Arthur Aguiar to live emotions

Tiago Abravanel advised Arthur Aguiar to live the “BBB 22” (TV Globo) after the presentation of the participants. The actor was thoughtful in the bathroom when the presenter arrived and told him to enjoy every moment without thinking about the cameras.

You just arrived, you’re crazy. We’ve been here for three days. The time you lay your head on the pillow today will do like this [ele roda as mãos ao lado da cabeça]. But enjoy it a lot. Cry when you have to cry, scream when you have to. We are together.

Tiago Abravanel

Silvio Santos’ grandson then continued: “Being able to hear what you said and feel the way you made yourself available was awesome. Here we can be like that, so let’s enjoy it. It will be transformative for everyone.”

Aguiar agreed with Tiago and praised the brothers. “It’s the only certainty we have. The people here are very available, all without exception. This is the main spark for everyone to relate here.”