Tiago Abravanel reveals that he was rejected at SBT and explains the reason

Tiago Abravanel, who is in the Camarote do BBB 2022, made a disclosure involving the SBT, broadcaster of Silvio Santos. Despite being the grandson of the presenter and businessman, the famous said, on the afternoon of last Wednesday (19), that he had a rejected test to make a soap opera on the channel.

in conversation with Rodrigo Mussi, from the Pipoca team, Tiago was pleased not to be approached by confinement colleagues for being Silvio’s grandson. The commercial manager, in turn, admired Abravanel’s attitude for not having found it easy to work in his grandfather’s company.

Tiago then recalled the time he was refused an audition to act in a soap opera on SBT, before joining Globo. “First test I did at the station [SBT], I did not pass. I was about 17 years old. Then I started working with theater, I did some plays”, he said.

In addition, Tiago said he was invited to participate in A Fazenda, on Record, but declined the invitation and went to work at Globo.

“In 2010, when I had already done four musicals, I was called to do the reality of the animals [A Fazenda], of the competitor. Long before I became Tiago Abravanel. I was the grandson of Silvio Santos. I got to talk to them [Record], then the author of the soap opera from the other station [SBT] invited me to do the soap opera because I had done theater. I went, but there was an invitation to play Tim Maia and I had to leave the soap opera. Then Glória Perez called me here to do Salve Jorge”.

BBB 2022: Naiara reveals relationship with Marília Mendonça

While talking to Pedro Scooby, last Wednesday (19), the countrywoman revealed how her relationship with Marília Mendonça was. Naiara said that she was not a friend of the singer, but that she had the opportunity to get to know her better during a recording.

“We had a very nice exchange of ideas, energy, you know? And I had the opportunity to say a lot of things I wanted to say to her.” said Azevedo.

“She wasn’t my best friend, but she was a person who has a space, and always will have, very big in my heart. First as an admirer, as a fan and also as a human being. […] She is a human being with an incredible heart.” completed the singer.

