Tiago Abravanel surprises by exposing controversial opinion about Silvio Santos

Tiago Abravanel told in conversation with Rodrigo who was surprised by the fact that the participants of the BBB 2022 not having asked questions about your grandfather, Silvio Santos.

The singer revealed that he was almost sure that he would be asked a lot about the subject in confinement, after all, the communicator is possibly the “most famous person in Brazil”.

“I thought the first thing that would happen to me was that people would want to know about my grandfather”, declared the member of the cabin.

“It’s almost inevitable that people don’t want to know. He’s a really big guy, isn’t he? Perhaps the most famous guy in Brazil”, he fired then, without any modesty.

Tiago did not tell family members about going to BBB 2022

Anyone who sees Tiago appearing on the Globo screen has no idea, but he omitted that he would go to BBB 2022 for some relatives.

To Gshow, the businessman’s sister, Lígia Abravanel, said that few people knew about Tiago going to BBB 2022 and the emotion took over the whole family to see the singer passing the call.

“Wow, we were so excited! It took a long time for his name to be announced [risos]. And when it did, it was so wonderful! The crowd started sending messages, friends, people we hadn’t seen for a long time, but who like Ti…”, revealed.

“Anyway, I think it’s being very positive, you know? We have only received many messages of affection and it is being very nice”, he added.

And, even without counting the family that was temporarily “moving”, netizens already speculate the possibility of Silvio Santos, Tiago Abravanel’s grandfather, appearing on Globo’s screen during the angel’s video.

