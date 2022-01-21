Tiago says he moved into an apartment after home robbery

Late this morning, Tiago Abravanel told Rodrigo Mussi, on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), that he gave up living in a one-story house after being robbed in his own home. The actor also recalled the stress he went through while renovating his new home.

“I lived at home at the beginning of my marriage, then I got mugged and left,” said Tiago. Rodrigo was surprised: “Did you live in a home on the street in São Paulo? You’re crazy, man! You’re too late, old man.”

“It was during the day,” replied the actor.

“Armed and stuff? Did you steal a lot?”, asked Rodrigo.

“My mother’s car, only. And found it later”, said Tiago. He explained that it still took some time to leave the house for good: “I bought the apartment and, from the day I bought [o apartamento] until the day I managed to live, it was three years and something. It took just two and a half years to renovate.”

“You did a f*cking renovation, didn’t you?”, Rodrigo asked.

“Yes, but I almost freaked out. I almost broke up,” said the actor, who has a relationship with Fernando Poli. The two also work together. Tiago also revealed a curiosity about the apartment that contributes to the romance: “In our house, everyone has their own bathroom. This saves marriage, I would say”, he laughed.