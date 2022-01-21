To Invest Or Not In All Securities

You have set up your emergency reserve at Tesouro Direto and now you want to start diversifying. But the question is, can you go straight to other riskier and more profitable types of investment or should you invest in all Treasury Direct bonds first? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOL, economist César Esperandio says that, in order to diversify, it is good to enter into more investment categories.
“By investing in private fixed income securities, for example, you also have protection and excellent returns, with even more flexible maturities,” he said.
Read his explanation and watch the excerpt from the January 13th program below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast every fortnight, on Thursdays, from 3 pm to 4 pm.
Direct Treasury Modalities
Treasury Direct has three types of securities: Selic Treasury, Fixed Rate Treasury and IPCA Treasury.
For the emergency reserve, the most recommended are the Selic Treasury bonds, as they have immediate liquidity and guaranteed profitability. Currently, two Selic Treasury bonds are being offered on the Direct Treasury platform: Selic 2024 Treasury and 2027 Selic Treasury.
The Fixed-rate Treasury bonds offered have maturities in 2024, 2026 and 2031. The IPCA Treasury bonds mature in 2026, going up to 2055.
Esperandio says that to guarantee the combined yield on these bonds, you would only need to redeem them on the maturity date.
“What if you want applications that expire before that? Where can you find these bonds? In private fixed income”, explained the economist, who is also from the Econoweek channel.
Private fixed income options
He indicated the Fixed Income App platform, for you to consult available securities with short, medium and long term maturities.
“In private fixed income, you can find investments with good layers of protection, such as CDBs, LCIs, LCAs and other applications that are protected by the FGC [Fundo Garantidor de Créditos] up to R$ 250 thousand, in addition to excellent returns”, he said.
It is worth mentioning that the investment conditions mentioned here refer to January 13th. Fees may vary from day to day.
