To Invest Or Not In All Securities

You have set up your emergency reserve at Tesouro Direto and now you want to start diversifying. But the question is, can you go straight to other riskier and more profitable types of investment or should you invest in all Treasury Direct bonds first? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOL, economist César Esperandio says that, in order to diversify, it is good to enter into more investment categories.

“By investing in private fixed income securities, for example, you also have protection and excellent returns, with even more flexible maturities,” he said.

Read his explanation and watch the excerpt from the January 13th program below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast every fortnight, on Thursdays, from 3 pm to 4 pm.