Today’s Horoscope: January 21, 2022; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Friday January 21, 2022. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
You will try some changes, but you just need to make them. Throw yourself into that adventure and then there will be many who will follow you. Your magnetism will be high and profitable, today you will receive everything.
Sign date: 03/21 to 04/20
Guardian Angel: Phanuel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 58-57-59-11-55-39-76
Bull
Stop thinking about luck and focus on being an observer when establishing a new relationship. Your personal image is good and magnetic. A secret love surrounds you, opens your eyes and heart.
Sign date: 04/21 to 05/20
Guardian Angel: cassiel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 95-33-12-69-81-66-34
Twins
A sweet word you hear will make you vibrate in body and soul. Today you will find yourself more sensitive than usual and they will approach you trying to win you over. You will be the center of attention and will be highly valued.
Sign date: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 14-54-1-48-32-41-3
Cancer
Today they will agree with you on everything, but later they will change their minds. The more thoughtful you become, the more complications you will encounter when it comes to understanding yourself. Use your intuition in everything, it’s your key today.
Sign date: 06/21 to 07/22
Guardian Angel: israfil
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 93-46-72-35-71-89-0
Lion
If you want to start a couple union or intensify it today is a special day. Any detail you have with the couple will be lived to the fullest. Beware of expenses, an excess of joy that you might regret.
Sign date: 07/23 to 08/22
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 74-82-45-98-63-75-73
Virgin
Your chances of winning in any love game you consider are maximum. But be very careful what you promise. There will be a lot of social activity that you can make a good profit from.
Sign date: 08/23 to 09/22
Guardian Angel: Theliel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 17-29-88-91-10-18-7
Lb
Easy friction with close people, try to focus on your affairs and don’t judge the lives of others, problems will be solved on their own. Give yourself time for everything, even in love.
Sign date: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 27-22-65-16-79-90-43
Scorpion
Though you are patient today, you will be taken out of your boxes. Take more care of criticism and don’t enter the gossip wheel or you will make a mistake, today only trust the couple or the closest ones.
Sign date: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 28-13-26-87-36-50-9
Sagittarius
There will be expenses above your means or plans behind schedule, they will be the norm of the day. Select your friends more and review what you sign or promise, it’s a day to go with the lead foot.
Sign date: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: metatron
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 19-67-62-99-24-61-4
Capricorn
You feel a passion that will drive you to seek, without thinking about the media, love experiences. Don’t be so impulsive and measure your actions well. Changes in the house that will bring improvements.
Sign date: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 51-77-83-68-84-38-52
Aquarium
A day of great relaxation, where you will share your free time with those closest to you in a balanced way. You will receive surprise news that will make you happy. Take more care of diet and overeating in everything today.
Sign date: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Jeliel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 56-21-42-97-37-92-20
Fish
Your own magnetism and your image will help you to live exciting experiences in love, but control vanity and pride. The social will bring you hits, especially in the material.
Sign date: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 80-47-64-78-31-44-25