Tonico loses everything in arson; see the culprit · TV news

A fire in Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) newspaper will destroy the evidence of the forbidden romance between Pedro (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The only clue to be found among the ashes will be a cameo, belonging to none other than Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella). “I’m not proud of what I did”, the noblewoman will confess in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The deputy will invade the countess’s house and steal all the correspondence with Isabel’s father (Giulia Gayoso) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. He will demand an end to all investigations into his crimes and a Senate seat for not making the messages public.

Pedro will not give in to the blackmail, and Tonico will print an edition with the emperor’s oaths of love to the character of Mariana Ximenes. “One letter a day. I can already see a crowd eager to read O Berro the next day! A national shame”, will plan the corrupt politician.

The public, however, will see a hooded person invade the newspaper’s headquarters to set fire not only to the printed matter but also to the letters kept in the safe. “Or a wretch. This here. I’ve seen it somewhere”, snorts the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero, when he finds a jewel among the rubble.

The bad character will piously believe that the ornament belongs to Luísa and will even accuse her of having destroyed his newspaper. She will show the gem to the Emperor:

He was right it had been me! He broke into my house in the middle of the night, brandishing a cameo he found nearby, and he’s pretty sure I dropped it. Turns out this isn’t mine.

Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) in the six o’clock soap opera

Who set Tonico’s paper on fire?

Pedro will not believe his eyes when he sees the jewel he gave to Teresa Cristina, who will immediately assume the crime:

It’s mine. I was the one who set the newspaper on fire. I couldn’t allow that story to be made public by that scoundrel. I decided I needed to act. So I went out in the middle of the night and went there. I’m not proud of what I did. But I saw no other way to protect my exit and the Empire.

Some flashbacks will show the empress, hidden behind a cape, throwing a torch at the Berro headquarters. “You are the last person in the world who could imagine capable of such an extreme gesture”, Pedro will say, in awe.

“Years of silence, living daily with your connection and fighting, each day, to keep this secret between these walls. Leticia Sabatella.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

